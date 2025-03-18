Ayesha Curry Joins Back to the Roots as Chief Garden Officer to Inspire a New Generation of Home Gardeners

"The best meals start with the best ingredients, and what's better than growing your own? I'm so excited to dive deeper with Back to the Roots, with the goal of bringing an organic garden into every home and every classroom — making it simple, fun and accessible for everyone." - Ayesha Curry Post this

As Chief Garden Officer, Ayesha will play a key role in shaping Back to the Roots' product roadmap, national marketing campaigns, and foundation work with kids & schools. She will also work closely with co-founders Alejandro Velez & Nikhil Arora to expand the brand's reach & help push the entire Lawn & Garden category towards a more sustainable future with the adoption of peat-free, organic, and plastic-free gardening.

" We couldn't be more excited to have Ayesha step into a larger role with Back to the Roots and begin working even more closely together," said co-CEOs Velez & Arora. "Her passion for organic gardening, food, family, and community aligns so deeply with our mission to get a new generation into the garden."

Back to the Roots has been at the forefront of the organic gardening movement for 15 years with their line of 100% organic grow kits, peat-free soils, heirloom seeds, and plant food that make it possible for anyone—regardless of space or skill level—to grow their own food at home. Back to the Roots organic gardening soils & heirloom seeds are sold online and in over 10,000 stores nationwide.

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA to a thriving national brand and leading organic gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food. Their award-winning line of organic gardening kits, organic & heirloom seeds, organic soils, organic plant food, and raised beds is currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, Kohl's, Cost Plus, and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, President Obama's Champions of Change, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

About Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is a renowned restaurateur, chef, 2x New York Times bestselling author, actress, producer, and entrepreneur featured on the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" list. Her accessible approach to cooking has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle. She is the Founder and CEO of Sweet July, her lifestyle and culinary brand empowering and celebrating women and BIPOC creators. Founded in 2019, Sweet July has a brick-and-mortar café destination located in Santa Monica. Since its launch, the Sweet July enterprise has grown to include Sweet July Magazine, Sweet July Productions, Sweet July Skin inspired by her Jamaican heritage, and Sweet July Books. Products from both the skincare line and home collection have been recognized in top tier publications and have received numerous awards including being named one of Oprah's Favorite Things in both 2023 and 2024. Ayesha, along with her husband Stephen, are the co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play., an organization dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child and making a positive impact for generations to come.

