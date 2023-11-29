Ayla & Co. Debuts New Colorway, Pebble, For the Holidays and Beyond

"We are gearing up for a fantastic holiday of gift-giving and this newest hue promises to be a top-seller!" said Founder Nikki Day. "Our bags have found a place with moms, dads and travelers for our functionality and design." Post this

Nikki, along with her husband, Brody, started the brand to appeal to consumers like themselves who were searching for a better solution than clumpy oversized bags or standard ones that needed more compartments. Parents to four young children, the couple knew what worked and what needed a fresh iteration. They quickly realized that they would give birth to what they call their "fifth child."

The Ayla collection is thoughtfully created to be beautiful, streamlined and functional, with practical features for parents, professionals and people on the go. The intentionally designed diaper bags include the ability to add the compact, portable Ayla Vacuum to make it a complete system, setting the brand apart from the plethora of bags on the market.

"Ayla bags are designed to simplify your life so you can stay focused on what really matters," said Brody. "Our offerings are roomy enough for all your necessities but minimal for all your fashion needs."

With Brody's functional approach and Nikki's fashion-forward touch, they have created the perfect diaper bag system for parents everywhere, allowing them to take on the chaos of parenthood with a little less mess.

About Ayla & Co.:

Ayla & Co. was founded by Nikki and Brody Day, making parenting fashion-forward and functional with their line of diaper bags, vacuums and fanny packs. Parents to four young kids, messes are a way of life that never gets in the way of this couple's days. Ayla bags combine parent-friendly features with simplicity and style for today's lifestyles. With a gender-neutral design, the bags are organized enough for all mom's things and minimal enough for dad's style.

