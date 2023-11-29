Ayla & Co. Debuts New Colorway, Pebble, For the Holidays and Beyond

The fashionable brand of diaper bags and more adds this inviting, gender-neutral color to all three of its best-selling pieces in time for holiday shopping and gift-giving.
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ayla & Co., makers of parent-friendly, minimalistic diaper bags and fanny packs, announces a new gender-neutral color, Pebble, to its best-selling ensemble of essentials. The full-size Ayla Diaper Bag, the Ayla Mini and the Ayla Fanny Pack are offered in this inviting earthy, yet elegant stone and gray tone that adds a subtle accent to any occasion, arriving in time for the holiday shopping season. The offerings are made of premium vegan leather and are stylish, sustainable and sturdy.
"We are gearing up for a fantastic holiday of gift-giving and this newest hue promises to be a top-seller!" said Founder Nikki Day. "Our bags have found a place with moms, dads and travelers for our functionality and design. The selections are more like carrying a designer tote than what many have in mind when they think of a traditional diaper bag or fanny pack. Consumers carry our pieces long after the baby years."
Nikki, along with her husband, Brody, started the brand to appeal to consumers like themselves who were searching for a better solution than clumpy oversized bags or standard ones that needed more compartments. Parents to four young children, the couple knew what worked and what needed a fresh iteration. They quickly realized that they would give birth to what they call their "fifth child."
The Ayla collection is thoughtfully created to be beautiful, streamlined and functional, with practical features for parents, professionals and people on the go. The intentionally designed diaper bags include the ability to add the compact, portable Ayla Vacuum to make it a complete system, setting the brand apart from the plethora of bags on the market.
"Ayla bags are designed to simplify your life so you can stay focused on what really matters," said Brody. "Our offerings are roomy enough for all your necessities but minimal for all your fashion needs."
With Brody's functional approach and Nikki's fashion-forward touch, they have created the perfect diaper bag system for parents everywhere, allowing them to take on the chaos of parenthood with a little less mess.
For more information, visit http://www.aylabag.com.
About Ayla & Co.:
Ayla & Co. was founded by Nikki and Brody Day, making parenting fashion-forward and functional with their line of diaper bags, vacuums and fanny packs. Parents to four young kids, messes are a way of life that never gets in the way of this couple's days. Ayla bags combine parent-friendly features with simplicity and style for today's lifestyles. With a gender-neutral design, the bags are organized enough for all mom's things and minimal enough for dad's style.
Media Contact
Vanessa O'Brien, ChicExecs, 5125570149, [email protected], https://aylabag.com
SOURCE ChicExecs
Share this article