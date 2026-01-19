Ayush Jain Joins Forbes Technology Council, Strengthening Healthcare Thought Leadership

Mindbowser CEO and Founder Ayush Jain has joined the Forbes Technology Council, reflecting his influence in healthtech and commitment to delivering secure, compliant, patient-focused digital health solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ayush Jain, CEO and Founder of Mindbowser, a leading healthtech consulting company delivering secure, compliant, and patient-focused digital health solutions, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an exclusive community of senior technology executives selected for their industry influence and expertise.

Ayush's invitation reflects the significant credibility and impact he has built in healthcare innovation, particularly through Mindbowser's work in digital transformation, AI-driven care pathways, EHR integrations, and secure health data engineering. The selection committee recognized his strong track record of driving measurable business outcomes, advising global healthtech companies, and championing solutions that elevate patient experience and clinical efficiency.

As a member of the Council, Ayush will contribute his healthcare-focused thought leadership to a global forum of technology leaders. In return, Forbes Technology Council gains the perspective of a founder deeply embedded in the rapidly evolving world of digital health, bringing insights from real-world implementations across payers, providers, and healthtech innovators.

Council membership offers Ayush access to exclusive opportunities that amplify his industry voice. He will collaborate with other leaders in private forums, publish original articles, and participate in Expert Panels on Forbes.com, extending the reach of healthcare innovation stories and practical learnings from Mindbowser's journey.

"I am honored to join the Forbes Technology Council, a platform that brings together visionary leaders shaping the future of technology," said Ayush Jain, CEO and Founder of Mindbowser. "This membership reinforces our mission at Mindbowser to accelerate healthcare innovation grounded in clinical integrity, security, and real-world impact. I look forward to sharing our learnings, contributing to the Council's collective knowledge, and representing the voice of healthcare builders on this global stage."

This collaboration underscores the mutual value between Ayush's healthcare expertise and the Council's mission to convene transformative thinkers, strengthening both communities as they work toward a more connected, intelligent, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

