AZ-Based Super Star Car Wash Celebrates Opening of 100th Car Wash with FREE Car Washes During Grand Opening Celebration

"After more than 30 years in business, we are growing faster than ever, and it's a great feeling to be celebrating our 100th location in the very same town where we started," said Jonathan Kierman, Executive Vice President of Super Star Car Wash.

The new location at 2701 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224, offers standard express car wash services along with premium treatment options, including Graphene and Ceramic Sealants, Carnauba Hot Wax, Triple Foam Soap, and advanced Tire Shine. Additional amenities include free vacuums, microfiber towels, high-pressure air blasters, and tire pressure hoses at every stall after each wash. While single-wash options are always available, monthly unlimited car wash plans are offered for those customers interested in saving money when washing their vehicle more than once each month.

For more information on Super Star Car Wash, their services, and their 100 locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas, visit www.superstarcarwash.com.

ABOUT SUPER STAR CAR WASH:

Super Star Car Wash was founded in Arizona in 1993 with a mission of providing fast, high-quality unlimited car washes and exceptional care for the communities they serve, which now includes 100 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. With an expansive menu of services and plans, Super Star Car Wash can handle even the dirtiest cars, inside and out. Super Star is proud to give back to communities it serves through fundraisers and partnerships with local nonprofits, as well as supporting a diverse team with career advancement opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits. For more information, visit superstarcarwashaz.com.

