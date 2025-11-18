äz HairCare Launches on Nordstrom Online, Bringing Salon-Quality, High-Performance Essentials Conveniently to Discerning Consumers

"Regardless of the season, style or hair type, it comes down to a few core essentials that truly perform. We're proud to bring äz HairCare to Nordstrom, where discerning consumers can experience the very best of what we've created." - Founder, Rodger Azadganian Post this

After 38 years behind the chair as a stylist and salon owner, founder Rodger Azadganian had seen enough: inauthentic branding, bloated product lines and overhyped ingredients that failed to deliver. Frustrated by the lack of truly effective solutions in the marketplace, Azadganian created äz HairCare, a brand rooted in authenticity, performance and refinement.

The result of three years of hands-on formulation with a top chemist, äz HairCare was built from scratch to meet the real needs of both professionals and everyday users. Each product in the line is designed to be highly effective with less — for example, while typical mousse may require a tennis ball-sized amount, äz HairCare's version delivers superior results with just a golf ball-sized portion.

"Most people don't need a shelf full of products," said Azadganian. "Regardless of the season, style or hair type, it comes down to a few core essentials that truly perform. We're proud to bring äz HairCare to Nordstrom, where discerning consumers can experience the very best of what we've created."

Each product is thoughtfully formulated to deliver professional results at home for hair that looks and feels healthy, strong and effortlessly styled.

Now Available at Nordstrom.com:

Indulge Shampoo – Controls frizz, restores strength, and provides weightless volume, leaving hair full, bouncy, and smooth for a blowout that lasts.

Indulge Conditioner – A luxurious daily conditioner with an enhanced proprietary formula that restores hair to optimal health.

Sooth Serum – A multi-tasking serum for any hair type and style. Use it for smoothing, scrunching, setting, conditioning, light hold, and volume.

Amplify Texture Spray – A lightweight texture aerosol that adds grit and hold without oil, tack, or weight.

Enhance Color Shampoo – Gently cleanses while protecting and enhancing color vibrancy, leaving hair radiant and healthy-looking.

Enhance Color Conditioner – Locks in color, boosts shine, and replenishes moisture for long-lasting brilliance and softness.

Remedy Restorative Masque – A deeply nourishing treatment that repairs damage, strengthens strands, and restores silky smoothness.

Intense Volume Mist – A lightweight mist that lifts roots and adds body for touchable, full-bodied volume with lasting hold.

Compose Matte Texturizer – A pliable styling paste that defines and shapes with a matte finish for modern, effortless texture.

Elixir Nourishing Oil – A nutrient-rich blend that smooths frizz, adds shine, and deeply nourishes hair without weighing it down.

Captivate Structure Gelée – A flexible styling gelée that sculpts and defines while maintaining movement and natural shine.

Obey Hairspray – A versatile, humidity-resistant hairspray that provides buildable hold and control without stiffness or residue.

Elevate Luxe Mousse – A rich, lightweight mousse that amplifies volume, enhances texture, and delivers luxurious, long-lasting body.

Ideal for beauty enthusiasts, minimalists and anyone tired of the overcomplicated haircare shelf, äz HairCare is redefining modern haircare with a streamlined, elevated approach.

For more information on äz HairCare, visit http://www.azhaircare.com.

About äz HairCare:

Founded by industry veteran Rodger Azadganian, äz HairCare is a brand of award-winning luxury haircare curated for the most important thing you wear. äz Haircare is made with the finest quality ingredients that are balanced to provide the highest follow-through performance possible, empowering you to create any style and to look your very best. It is made for smart and savvy individuals by inspired and innovative hair professionals.

Media Contact

Katie Rose Cronin, ChicExecs Brand Strategy, 6306993964, [email protected], https://www.azhaircare.com/

