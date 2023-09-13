Azad Plastic Surgery supports Orlando's top fashion charity founded by former NFL player Jeff Faine

Dr. Kamran Azad and the entire Azad Plastic Surgery practice are pleased to support the Hope For More Foundation. Former NFL player Jeffrey Fain started the organization over six years ago.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kamran Azad, an expert plastic surgeon, is excited to announce that he sponsored a highly anticipated charity fashion show, which benefited The Faine House & Hope For More Foundation's year-long grant initiative.

Now in its sixth year, the Hope For More Foundation was honored to collaborate with The Faine House, a leading organization in Central Florida dedicated to eradicating homelessness for young adults. Co-founded by retired NFL player, businessman, and philanthropist Jeff Faine, alongside financial executive and philanthropist Jeff Sharon, The Faine House provides a safe and empowering environment for young adults aged 18-23. Situated in a spacious 7,000-square-foot facility in the Pine Hills community of Orlando, Florida, The Faine House offers ten private bedroom suites, fostering a residential program that nurtures 18-23-year-olds in dire need of safety, stability, opportunity, and mentorship.

Dr. Kamran Azad's sponsorship of this esteemed fashion event exemplified his commitment to supporting initiatives that positively impact the community. As an expert plastic surgeon, Dr. Azad recognizes the importance of self-confidence and empowerment in transforming lives. With his unwavering dedication to helping individuals feel their best, Dr. Azad was thrilled to align with The Faine House and the Hope For More Foundation to bring attention and support to this cause.

The fashion show, known for its trendsetting approach, promised a captivating evening celebrating fashion, creativity, and philanthropy. The event successfully raised funds that directly contributed to The Faine House & Hope For More Foundation's grant initiative, empowering young adults to define and pursue their goals while participating in a life skills-based curriculum designed to heal and empower them towards independence.

"We are excited to have collaborated with The Faine House and the Hope For More Foundation," said Dr. Kamran Azad. "By sponsoring this fashion-forward charity fashion show, we aimed to raise awareness and funds to support The Faine House's mission of providing a nurturing environment for young adults in need. Together, we made a lasting impact and empowered these individuals to build brighter futures."

The fashion show was an unforgettable experience, uniting fashion enthusiasts and community supporters for a noble cause.

About Dr. Kamran Azad:

Dr. Kamran Azad is a highly respected and experienced plastic surgeon known for his exceptional skills in cosmetic surgery. With a commitment to providing personalized care and transformative results, Dr. Azad helps individuals enhance their confidence and overall well-being through a wide range of aesthetic procedures. His dedication to his craft and his passion for giving back to the community solidifies his status as a trusted and esteemed member of the medical profession.

