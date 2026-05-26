Azira Launches Estimated Visits Core to Make Complex Location Data More Accessible and Actionable

Brands and agencies can leverage insights on 940,000+ locations across key verticals, including retail, fitness, and dining, to inform operations, targeting, planning, and strategy
PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azira, a global consumer insights platform, today announced the launch of Estimated Visits Core, a new location intelligence product that gives brands and agencies direct access to accurate, detailed mobility and transaction-based data. The product spans more than 940,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, representing more than 4,000 brands across 33 verticals. Delivered as a secure cloud-based data feed, Estimated Visits Core connects directly to the analytics and business intelligence platforms and workflows teams already use.
Marketing and operations leaders in hospitality, QSR, and retail depend on accurate data to understand visitation trends, consumer behavior, and business performance. In today's increasingly regulated, privacy-driven environment, access to reliable, high-quality location data has become more limited. Many brands and agencies lack the resources and infrastructure to leverage the data at scale, especially across large and complex footprints. Estimated Visits Core closes that gap with mobility and transaction data that arrives cleansed, fraud-checked, normalized, and ready to use.
"Visitation data is only useful if you can trust it to work inside the tools and environment your team already uses," said Gladys Kong, CEO at Azira. "Estimated Visits Core gives teams high-quality, verified insights for competitive analysis, audience development, site selection, and campaign activation, delivered through the platforms they rely on. It's an evolution of the hybridized approach we're building at Azira, where location intelligence is enriched with transaction data and emerging signal sources to give marketing and operations a more complete view of consumer behavior in an evolving data landscape."
Estimated Visits Core captures the vertical-specific detail other providers miss. The data distinguishes combo stores from standalone outlets and separates drive-through visits from in-store traffic, distinctions that materially change how QSR and retail brands interpret performance.
This launch marks Azira's first product powered by a diversified mix of privacy-safe signals, reflecting an important evolution in its overall data strategy. As traditional signals continue to fragment, integrating transaction data and emerging signals has become critical to maintaining performance and scale. Estimated Visits Core is part of Azira's investment to make location data accessible across the entire lifecycle from competitive analysis and research to campaign activation and measurement.
Learn more about Estimated Visits Core here.
About Azira
Azira delivers the next generation of location intelligence, powered by AI. Built on a privacy-first, consent-driven data infrastructure of trillions of global location signals, Azira unifies diverse data sources through a secure data spine and leverages advanced data science and patented machine learning models to deliver resilient, future-proof analytics and marketing solutions.
Azira streamlines the entire marketing and operations lifecycle for leaders in travel, tourism, hospitality, QSR, and retail - from understanding locations and audiences to activating and measuring campaigns.
With more than 15 active patents, Azira operates globally with headquarters in Pasadena and offices in Paris, Bangalore, and Sydney. Learn more at azira.com.
Media Contact
Jonathan Gardner, Azira, 1 646-339-8626, [email protected], https://azira.com/
SOURCE Azira
Share this article