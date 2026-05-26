Azira Launches Estimated Visits Core to Make Complex Location Data More Accessible and Actionable

"Estimated Visits Core gives teams high-quality, verified insights for competitive analysis, audience development, site selection, and campaign activation, delivered through the platforms they rely on." - Gladys Kong, CEO, Azira Post this

"Visitation data is only useful if you can trust it to work inside the tools and environment your team already uses," said Gladys Kong, CEO at Azira. "Estimated Visits Core gives teams high-quality, verified insights for competitive analysis, audience development, site selection, and campaign activation, delivered through the platforms they rely on. It's an evolution of the hybridized approach we're building at Azira, where location intelligence is enriched with transaction data and emerging signal sources to give marketing and operations a more complete view of consumer behavior in an evolving data landscape."

Estimated Visits Core captures the vertical-specific detail other providers miss. The data distinguishes combo stores from standalone outlets and separates drive-through visits from in-store traffic, distinctions that materially change how QSR and retail brands interpret performance.

This launch marks Azira's first product powered by a diversified mix of privacy-safe signals, reflecting an important evolution in its overall data strategy. As traditional signals continue to fragment, integrating transaction data and emerging signals has become critical to maintaining performance and scale. Estimated Visits Core is part of Azira's investment to make location data accessible across the entire lifecycle from competitive analysis and research to campaign activation and measurement.

Learn more about Estimated Visits Core here.

About Azira

Azira delivers the next generation of location intelligence, powered by AI. Built on a privacy-first, consent-driven data infrastructure of trillions of global location signals, Azira unifies diverse data sources through a secure data spine and leverages advanced data science and patented machine learning models to deliver resilient, future-proof analytics and marketing solutions.

Azira streamlines the entire marketing and operations lifecycle for leaders in travel, tourism, hospitality, QSR, and retail - from understanding locations and audiences to activating and measuring campaigns.

With more than 15 active patents, Azira operates globally with headquarters in Pasadena and offices in Paris, Bangalore, and Sydney. Learn more at azira.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Gardner, Azira, 1 646-339-8626, [email protected], https://azira.com/

SOURCE Azira