Aziz Ahmad, Chairman of CodersTrust, becomes a member of the Thimble.io board of Directors

"CodersTrust, SuperKids, and Thimble.io share a common vision – empowering individuals with the skills they need to succeed in today's fast-paced digital world," said Ahmad. Post this

By joining Thimble's Board, Ahmad aims to contribute his extensive experience and insight into effectively teaching coding and IT skills. His innovative approaches at CodersTrust and SuperKids have been instrumental in opening up the world of tech to countless students, including those in underserved communities.

"Ahmad's passion for accessible, inclusive education mirrors Thimble.io's mission. His integration into the Board will undeniably enhance the company's capabilities to simplify complex concepts, stay ahead with the latest tech trends, and foster professional development for teachers," says Dharti Desai, Chairman of the Board of Thimble.io.

"We're not just teaching; we're inspiring the next generation of innovators," said Desai. "Our mission is to hone learners' skills, enlighten them in new areas, and, above all, help them succeed in whatever career path they choose."

CodersTrust, a global EdTech-based digital workforce development, and skill-oriented education provider, along with Thimble.io, a New York-based SAAS educational technology company, have declared an exclusive partnership to bring the opportunity of learning robotics to schoolgoers in Bangladesh.

Students will be enrolled under CodersTrust's Superkids program, immersing themselves in the realm of automation and innovation through robotics science experiments in their classroom settings.

Every student deserves access to modern and relevant STEM education, irrespective of the school they attend, and Thimble.io will provide that access to schools across Bangladesh through CodersTrust's SuperKids program.

"Our comprehensive and innovative program on Robotics is designed to unleash creative potential and nurture a passion for building and designing," says Oscar Pedroso, Founder & CEO of Thimble.io.

Through robotics, students will grasp STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts in a fun and engaging way, fostering the development of computational thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills, "said Pedroso.

About CodersTrust:

CodersTrust is a global EdTech-based digital workforce development and skill-oriented education provider currently serving over 90,000 learners and professionals in 15+ countries. CodersTrust's mission is to transform underprivileged, disadvantaged, and marginalized communities - especially youth and women - with career skills for the Digital Economy and connect them with work opportunities to enable financial independence and economic growth at a global scale. CodersTrust has developed a sustainable and scalable market-based model for providing skill-focused training to millions of youths worldwide, resulting in employment, upward social mobility, and durable social impact. https://coderstrust.global/

About Thimble.io:

Thimble.io is a New York-based SAAS educational technology company, founded in 2017. The company was founded with the belief that every student deserves access to modern and relevant STEM education, regardless of the school they attend. Thimble.io's comprehensive grades 4-12 hands-on, standards-aligned curriculum has been built by teachers, whose primary focus is on creating high student engagement and relevant content to solve real-world problems. https://thimble.io/

