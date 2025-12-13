Azorus CRM opens Copenhagen office to deliver closer, more responsive support for Nordic and European university clients

"By establishing a physical presence in Copenhagen, we can offer our clients faster response times, more localised solutions, and simply a more meaningful level of partnership." Post this

Joining the team is Nathan Brown, in the role of Client Care Account Manager. Nathan is a former Azorus client from the UK, where he served as a CRM & Conversion Manager and brings extensive experience in the higher education sector. His deep knowledge of the Azorus platform and his understanding of client needs will ensure institutions in the region receive exceptional support and guidance.

Stephen MacDonald, CEO of Azorus CRM, said: "This new office demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Nordic region. By establishing a physical presence in Copenhagen, we can offer our clients faster response times, more localised solutions, and simply a more meaningful level of partnership. Nathan's higher education expertise and firsthand experience with Azorus make him the perfect addition to our team, as we continue to help universities in the UK and Europe achieve their student engagement goals."

The Copenhagen office reflects Azorus' mission to continue to deliver our highly specialised CRM platform exclusively to higher education institutions. Azorus has long been recognised for its exceptional customer service, grounded in responsiveness, partnership, and a deep understanding of institutional needs. This reputation positions us strongly in the Nordic region and beyond, where trust, reliability, and collaborative relationships are highly valued. By bringing our service‐first approach closer to our Nordic partners, we are able to support institutions even more effectively as they advance their recruitment and engagement strategies.

The Azorus CRM platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools for lead management, communication, enrolment tracking, and performance measurement, enabling institutions to make data-driven decisions and achieve their enrolment goals. With offices in Canada, the UK, and now Denmark, Azorus continues to grow its presence across Europe, supporting higher education institutions with technology designed for their unique needs.

