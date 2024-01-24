Aztec Link Becomes An Official NIL Collective Partner of San Diego State Athletics

This partnership will have a lasting impact on the future success of student-athletes, as they have a trusted external partner to turn to for guidance as they navigate this new landscape in collegiate athletics. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with SDSU in an official capacity," said Gregory "J.R." Tolver, Aztec Link Head Volunteer and SDSU Athletics Hall of Famer ('12). "Aztec Link was created to help SDSU student-athletes thrive off the field or arena and in their futures. This partnership will have a lasting impact on the future success of student-athletes, as they have a trusted external partner to turn to for guidance as they navigate this new landscape in collegiate athletics."

As an NIL collective, Aztec Link's main objective is to connect student-athletes with businesses and organizations for promotion and endorsement deals. Aztec Link partners student-athletes with organizations interested in utilizing their name, image and likeness or in-person presence for promotional opportunities. Additionally, Aztec Link provides exclusive touchpoints for fans and financial literacy guidance, entrepreneurship training and more to student-athletes in its network. Being involved in the Aztec Link collective allows student-athletes to enter responsibly into agreements, focus more on their sport and studies and learn to run the business of managing their personal brand.

"We are looking forward to Aztec Link becoming an official MMR partner," said SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker. "Name, Image and Likeness continues to empower student-athletes to engage with the local business community and San Diego State supporters. Aztec Link's holistic approach will only enhance those opportunities for the student-athletes here at San Diego State."

Aztec Link receives funding from a subscriber network of fans and alumni, as well as investors and members of the local business community who are eager to support Aztec Link in their efforts to uplift student-athletes. Aztec Link subscribers receive exclusive opportunities to connect with student-athletes and the university via content and experiences curated by Aztec Link, depending on their contribution level. In addition to funding and investment opportunities, Aztec Link works with business partners and investors to connect their brands with student-athletes for NIL promotional opportunities, so they can work with their favorite and most influential Aztec student-athletes to raise awareness for their brands.

Becoming an official SDSU NIL collective provides Aztec Link with sponsorship and exposure opportunities to help bolster credibility with fans and student-athletes while broadening awareness of the collective, thereby increasing financial resources to further support student-athletes.

"As an organization that is fully run by volunteers, we are immensely grateful for the early support that we've received from the SDSU community and our investor partners," said Aztec Link Director of Operations, Mike Colman. "With this partnership, we're eager to build on this success and connect more deeply with fans and the business community in San Diego."

Aztec Link's unique approach to NIL partnerships and opportunities across fans and brands ensures that they are able to serve a diverse suite of athletes from all sports who are interested in building deeper relationships with the San Diego community and a strong future for themselves. For more information or to subscribe or invest, please visit AztecLink.com

About Aztec Link

Aztec Link is a name, image, likeness (NIL) collective dedicated to partnering San Diego State University athletes with businesses for promotions and endorsements while offering fans meaningful ways to support and connect with their favorite teams and players. Fully run by volunteers, Aztec Link takes a multifaceted "brands and fans" approach to supporting student-athletes with NIL opportunities, engaging a robust network of subscribers, business partners and investors to elevate the depth and breadth of opportunities for student-athletes. For more information or to subscribe or invest, please visit AztecLink.com or follow Aztec Link on social media at @azteclink_nil on Instagram and X and @azteclinknil on Facebook.

About San Diego State NIL

San Diego State's internal Name, Image and Likeness department is led by NIL Coordinator Brenden Hill ([email protected]). The in-house department is tasked with working with student-athletes across all 18 varsity sports, in addition to both internal and external stakeholders including the official collectives to support the greater NIL eco-system at San Diego State. Learn more about San Diego State's NIL department and compliance by visiting goaztecs.com/nil @aztec_nil on Instagram and X.

Media Contact

