Aztec Solar Announces Ed Murray's Election as Chairman of CALSSA's Board of Directors

Industry Leader Continues Long-Term Commitment to Advancing Solar and Storage in California

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aztec Solar Inc. announced today that its CEO, Ed Murray, has been elected Chairman of the Board for the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) following the completion of this year's Board of Directors election. All ballots were reviewed, counted, and verified by the Elections Committee before finalizing the results.

Murray has served the solar and storage industry for decades and remains a dedicated advocate for expanding clean-energy adoption in California. His long-standing involvement with CALSSA has helped advance initiatives that support solar businesses, strengthen industry standards, and increase access to renewable energy across the state.

In his role as Chairman, Murray will help guide CALSSA's strategic priorities, support key policy efforts, and continue working with industry leaders, policymakers, and community partners to promote the growth of solar and energy storage throughout California.

As the largest clean-energy business association in the state, CALSSA represents hundreds of companies engaged in delivering reliable solar and storage solutions for homes, businesses, and public agencies. The organization remains a leading voice in shaping California's renewable-energy future through advocacy, education, and workforce support.

For additional information about CALSSA, visit calssa.org.

About Aztec Solar

Based in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Aztec Solar is a solar energy solutions provider committed to meeting the energy needs of home and business owners by offering high-quality solar products and technologies, supported by knowledgeable solar experts and award-winning customer service. For 45 years, Aztec Solar has delivered reliable solar solutions to residents and businesses throughout the Sacramento region. The company provides in-house solar water heating, solar storage, solar pool heating, and solar electric services for residential and commercial projects. Aztec Solar sees every project as part of the solution to a brighter future and a stronger planet. For more information, visit aztecsolar.com.

