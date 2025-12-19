Aztec Solar Announces Ed Murray's Reelection as 2026 President of CALSSA

Industry Leader Continues Longstanding Leadership in California's Solar and Storage Industry

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aztec Solar Inc. announced that its CEO, Ed Murray, has been reelected as President of the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) for the 2026 term.

Murray has served the solar and storage industry for decades and has been actively involved with CALSSA since the organization's early years. His continued leadership reflects a sustained commitment to responsible solar and energy storage growth, strong industry standards, and policies that support access to clean energy across California.

CALSSA was formerly known as the California Solar Energy Industries Association (CALSEIA), the name under which the organization operated for many years as it helped shape California's solar industry.

The late Les Nelson, who served five terms as president of CALSEIA, reflected on Murray's leadership and experience, stating, "Having served five terms as president of CALSEIA, and after working closely with Ed on all manner of solar-related topics, projects and programs since the mid-1980s, I can say that he is one of the most experienced solar professionals in the U.S. and is the right person to lead CALSEIA in the uncertain times ahead," Nelson said.

Murray echoed the importance of experience in today's industry environment, noting, "We need an experienced person now more than ever. I have been with the Association from the beginning and will help us through the tough issues we face. I look forward to working with the Board, our members, and policymakers to support a stable, sustainable path forward for clean energy."

CALSSA represents companies and professionals engaged in delivering solar and energy storage solutions throughout the state. The organization plays a key role in policy development, education, advocacy, and industry collaboration aimed at expanding clean energy access for homes, businesses, and communities.

As President, Murray will continue working with CALSSA's Board of Directors, industry partners, and policymakers to advance initiatives that support reliable renewable energy adoption and industry stability.

About Aztec Solar

Based in Rancho Cordova, California, Aztec Solar is a solar energy solutions provider committed to meeting the energy needs of home and business owners by offering high-quality solar products and technologies, supported by knowledgeable solar experts and award-winning customer service.

For 45 years, Aztec Solar has delivered reliable solar solutions to residents and businesses throughout the Sacramento region. The company provides solar water heating, solar battery storage, solar pool heating, and solar electric services for residential and commercial projects. Aztec Solar sees every project as part of the solution to a brighter future and a stronger planet. For more information, visit aztecsolar.com.

