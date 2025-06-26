Azuca and ButACake Debut Pilot Run RTD Collab at Hemp Beverage Expo 2025

"Matha launched her Hibiscus Elixir Mixer in the regulated market with Azuca, and now we're excited to help her scale that success into every market with DIY infusions and infused wholesale hemp ingredients," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-Founder of Azuca. Post this

"Matha launched her Hibiscus Elixir Mixer in the regulated market with Azuca, and now we're excited to help her scale that success into every market with DIY infusions and infused wholesale hemp ingredients," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-Founder of Azuca. "That's the scalability brands need and the speed they want."

Founded by chef and entrepreneur Matha Figaro, ButACake is known for infusing flavor and wellness into the cannabis edibles landscape. As Azuca's inaugural Social Equity Fellow, Figaro worked closely with the Azuca team to bring this concept to life in under two weeks—a testament to what's possible with real-time formulation support and Azuca's platform built for speed.

"It's an honor to work with a partner like Azuca that not only innovates with intention, but also uplifts equity and representation along the way," said Figaro. "This collab is just the beginning of how we'll expand ButACake's flavor-first vision into new product categories."

ButACake's Hibiscus Cherry Fizz will be exclusively available for sampling at Azuca's booth #500 during the Hemp Beverage Expo. The new beverage is inspired by ButACake's existing Hibiscus Elixir (available in Delaware's regulated market), along with Peach Elixir, Classic Brownie, PB&J Brownie, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, and Choco Chunk Cookies. More SKUs are launching soon in New Jersey and Maryland.

"Matha Figaro and the ButACake team bring bold vision and cultural depth to the ingestibles category, and we're excited to continue to expand our partnership," added Rael.

About ButACake

ButACake is a leading provider of premium cannabis-infused products, committed to delivering unique and high-quality experiences to cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and the finest ingredients, ButACake continues to push boundaries in the cannabis industry. Learn more at www.butacake.com.

About Azuca:

Since 2018, Azuca has been transforming the edibles and beverage industry with its best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Central to Azuca's innovations is the TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules making them "water-friendly" for a predictable and controllable experience similar to a smoker's high. Azuca's portfolio–which powers over 150 SKUs nationwide–includes CX ACTiVATOR® for the most versatile product applications, Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR® for solventless cannabinoid and terpene preservation, and RTD ACTiVATOR® ("Ready to Drink") for enhanced potency protection in beverages. Azuca has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and featured on Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 list. Learn more at AZUCATiME.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Raquel Hochroth, Azuca, 1 9143741213, [email protected], https://azuca.co/

SOURCE Azuca