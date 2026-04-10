Azuca and ButACake Launch New Jersey's First Canned Cannabis Drink

"New Jersey is at an inflection point for cannabis beverages," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-Founder of Azuca. "This is the first of its kind available in the state's dispensaries, and it sets a new standard for how these products should perform." Post this

"New Jersey is at an inflection point for cannabis beverages," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-Founder of Azuca. "This is the first of its kind available in the state's dispensaries, and it sets a new standard for how these products should perform—predictable, controlled, and consistent in a format consumers already understand."

The Cherry Hibiscus Elixir combines tart cherry, floral hibiscus, and a touch of citrus, delivering a balanced, culinary-forward profile. Each 7.5 fl oz serving contains 5mg THC, supporting a sessionable, controlled consumption experience.

"For ButACake, it's always been about flavor and premium experience," said Matha Figaro. "Working with the Azuca team has been a huge part of that. They continue to help us push the envelope in the fast-acting space and develop products that are both functional and genuinely enjoyable. This drink is an extension of that vision, something that feels elevated but easy, and brings a new kind of energy to how people engage with cannabis."

Figaro has a longstanding partnership with Azuca as its inaugural Social Equity Fellow, part of an initiative designed to give emerging founders access to the tools and capabilities needed to scale. Through this collaboration, ButACake has worked closely with Azuca to bring precision-driven products to market, culminating in this commercial launch following a successful 2025 pilot.

The ButACake Cherry Hibiscus Elixir is now in full-scale production and available at Shipwreck'd Dispensary, Blue Oak Dispensary, Queen City, and URB'N Dispensary & Consumption Lounge. Additional retail expansion is expected as distribution grows across the state. A Peach Elixir flavor will also be joining shelves in the coming weeks.

Product Highlights:

Fast-acting onset in 5 to 15 minutes enabled by TiME INFUSION®

5mg THC per 7.5 fl oz serving for controlled, repeatable dosing

Flavor profile: tart cherry, floral hibiscus, and bright citrus

Made with clean-label ingredients including hibiscus extract, natural cherry flavor, and organic cane sugar

Manufactured by CannPowerment

Designed for flexible use across social, creative, and everyday occasions

Consumers can enjoy the elixir chilled, over ice, or mixed into sparkling water or mocktails.

As the cannabis category matures, products that deliver consistent, predictable performance are defining the next wave of growth.

Azuca recently announced eight years in business and more than 700 million precisely dosed 5 mg servings infused across medical and adult-use markets nationwide and globally.

To learn more about Azuca, visit AZUCATIME.com. To learn more about ButACake, visit https://ButACake.com/.

About ButACake:

ButACake is a leading provider of premium cannabis-infused products, committed to delivering unique and high-quality experiences to cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and the finest ingredients, ButACake continues to push boundaries in the cannabis industry. Learn more at www.butacake.com.

About Azuca:

Azuca is an applied biotechnology company enabling controlled, predictable performance in oral cannabinoid products through precision formulation. Since 2018, Azuca has been transforming the ingestibles and beverage landscape with its proprietary TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules to support fast, reliable absorption and consistent consumer experiences.

Azuca's portfolio includes CX ACTiVATOR® for versatile ingestible applications, Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR® for solventless cannabinoid and terpene preservation, and RTD ACTiVATOR® solutions engineered specifically for ready-to-drink beverages. The company has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and featured on Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 list. Learn more at AZUCATIME.com.

Media Contact

Raquel Hochroth, Azuca, 1 914-374-1213, [email protected], http://AZUCATIME.com

SOURCE Azuca