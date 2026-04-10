Azuca and ButACake Launch New Jersey's First Canned Cannabis Drink

Azuca, an applied biotechnology company focused on precision cannabinoid delivery, and ButACake, the flavor-forward cannabis brand founded by Pastry Chef and entrepreneur Matha Figaro, today announced the launch of the first canned THC beverage in New Jersey dispensaries—a fast-acting, ready-to-drink elixir designed for a controlled, predictable experience: ButACake's Cherry Hibiscus Elixir.
NEPTUNE, N.J., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cannabis beverages have historically lacked consistent absorption and predictable onset, making it difficult for consumers to dose, trust, and repeat the experience. Azuca, an applied biotechnology company focused on precision cannabinoid delivery, and ButACake, the flavor-forward cannabis brand founded by Pastry Chef and entrepreneur Matha Figaro, today announced the launch of the first canned THC beverage in New Jersey dispensaries—a fast-acting, ready-to-drink elixir designed for a controlled, predictable experience: ButACake's Cherry Hibiscus Elixir.
The launch marks a milestone for the category in New Jersey, demonstrating that THC beverages can deliver reliable, repeatable effects with greater control over timing and dosage. Created using Azuca's proprietary TiME INFUSION® process and formulated with its RTD ACTiVATOR® product, the beverage delivers onset in 5 to 15 minutes.
"New Jersey is at an inflection point for cannabis beverages," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-Founder of Azuca. "This is the first of its kind available in the state's dispensaries, and it sets a new standard for how these products should perform—predictable, controlled, and consistent in a format consumers already understand."
The Cherry Hibiscus Elixir combines tart cherry, floral hibiscus, and a touch of citrus, delivering a balanced, culinary-forward profile. Each 7.5 fl oz serving contains 5mg THC, supporting a sessionable, controlled consumption experience.
"For ButACake, it's always been about flavor and premium experience," said Matha Figaro. "Working with the Azuca team has been a huge part of that. They continue to help us push the envelope in the fast-acting space and develop products that are both functional and genuinely enjoyable. This drink is an extension of that vision, something that feels elevated but easy, and brings a new kind of energy to how people engage with cannabis."
Figaro has a longstanding partnership with Azuca as its inaugural Social Equity Fellow, part of an initiative designed to give emerging founders access to the tools and capabilities needed to scale. Through this collaboration, ButACake has worked closely with Azuca to bring precision-driven products to market, culminating in this commercial launch following a successful 2025 pilot.
The ButACake Cherry Hibiscus Elixir is now in full-scale production and available at Shipwreck'd Dispensary, Blue Oak Dispensary, Queen City, and URB'N Dispensary & Consumption Lounge. Additional retail expansion is expected as distribution grows across the state. A Peach Elixir flavor will also be joining shelves in the coming weeks.
Product Highlights:
- Fast-acting onset in 5 to 15 minutes enabled by TiME INFUSION®
- 5mg THC per 7.5 fl oz serving for controlled, repeatable dosing
- Flavor profile: tart cherry, floral hibiscus, and bright citrus
- Made with clean-label ingredients including hibiscus extract, natural cherry flavor, and organic cane sugar
- Manufactured by CannPowerment
- Designed for flexible use across social, creative, and everyday occasions
Consumers can enjoy the elixir chilled, over ice, or mixed into sparkling water or mocktails.
As the cannabis category matures, products that deliver consistent, predictable performance are defining the next wave of growth.
Azuca recently announced eight years in business and more than 700 million precisely dosed 5 mg servings infused across medical and adult-use markets nationwide and globally.
To learn more about Azuca, visit AZUCATIME.com. To learn more about ButACake, visit https://ButACake.com/.
About ButACake:
ButACake is a leading provider of premium cannabis-infused products, committed to delivering unique and high-quality experiences to cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and the finest ingredients, ButACake continues to push boundaries in the cannabis industry. Learn more at www.butacake.com.
About Azuca:
Azuca is an applied biotechnology company enabling controlled, predictable performance in oral cannabinoid products through precision formulation. Since 2018, Azuca has been transforming the ingestibles and beverage landscape with its proprietary TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules to support fast, reliable absorption and consistent consumer experiences.
Azuca's portfolio includes CX ACTiVATOR® for versatile ingestible applications, Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR® for solventless cannabinoid and terpene preservation, and RTD ACTiVATOR® solutions engineered specifically for ready-to-drink beverages. The company has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and featured on Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 list. Learn more at AZUCATIME.com.
Media Contact
Raquel Hochroth, Azuca, 1 914-374-1213, [email protected], http://AZUCATIME.com
SOURCE Azuca
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