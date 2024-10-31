Azuca and Flower Union Debut First Fast-Acting Whole-Plant Edible in Cannabis Market

"This is exactly what today's cannabis consumer wants—an experience that stays true to the plant in both flavor and effect," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO of Azuca. "Using whole cannabis flower, we've created an edible that offers fast, consistent effects while preserving the plant's integrity." Post this

"The expertise of the Flower Union team has been crucial in bringing this industry-changing edible to consumers after years of in-house science development," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO of Azuca. "This collaboration delivers a complete plant experience that is holistic, innovative, and scalable."

Together, Azuca and Flower Union have created a product that honors the complexity of cannabis, delivering an authentic edible experience true to the plant's essence. This launch marks a new chapter in cannabis edibles. Flower Union's mission is to capture the true essence of top-tier cannabis in a form that is convenient, effective and reliable. By bringing together the finest cannabis strains, ingredients and technologies, Flower Union crafts exceptional products that provide a sensorial experience as authentic and nuanced as inhaling, without the smoke. Flower Union works with trusted cultivators to curate a selection of renowned cannabis strains to ensure every product embodies the distinctive essence and effects of the whole flower like no other cannabis edible on the market. For the first product batch, Flower Union is partnering with Hi-Fuel, a top Colorado cultivator committed to high quality and innovation, with a focus on sustainable cultivation practices and a passion for excellence.

"By collaborating with Azuca and using its whole plant infusion, we've crafted a product that stays true to the flower in every way—effect, flavor, and experience," said Jon Spadafora, President of Flower Union. "This gummy tastes like cannabis smells, with nothing added except a pectin base and just enough sweetness to enhance the plant's natural flavor."

Flower Union gummies activate within 5 to 15 minutes, providing the whole-spectrum benefits of the plant with reliable, precise dosing. Consumers will experience the full sensory effects of cannabis in a sessionable and convenient form without inhalation.

"This is exactly what today's cannabis consumer wants—an experience that stays true to the plant in both flavor and effect," added Rael. "Using whole cannabis flower, we've created an edible that offers fast, consistent effects while preserving the plant's integrity."

Flower Union Artisan Gummies will be available in dispensaries across Colorado with additional state expansion to follow. For more information on Flower Union and to find a store near you, visit flowerunion.co. For additional details on Azuca's Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR®, see here.

About Azuca

Since 2018, Azuca has been transforming the edibles and beverage industry with its best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Central to Azuca's innovations is the TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules making them "water-friendly" for a predictable and controllable experience similar to a smoker's high. Azuca's portfolio–which powers over 150 SKUs nationwide–includes CX ACTiVATOR® for the most versatile product applications, Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR® for solventless cannabinoid and terpene preservation, and RTD ACTiVATOR® ("Ready to Drink") for enhanced potency protection in beverages. Azuca has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and featured on Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 list. Learn more at AZUCATiME.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Flower Union

Flower Union delivers the essence of premium cannabis in a pure, reliable, and fast-acting form. Partnering with trusted cultivators and using Azuca's TiME INFUSION® process, Flower Union gummies provide a consistent experience with rapid onset (5–15 minutes). Available in five Effect States—Boost, Create, Balance, Unwind, and Recover—each gummy is crafted without artificial colors or flavors. Experience the true-to-flower difference at www.flowerunion.co and follow along @floweruniongoods.

