Azuca Celebrates 8 Years and 700 Million Precisely Dosed Servings

Eight years later, that platform has been validated at scale, powering more than 700 million precisely dosed servings across products, markets, and regulatory environments.

"From the beginning, trust has been at the core of what we do," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and Co-Founder of Azuca. "Reaching 700 million servings speaks to the industry's maturation, and to the fact that predictability and scalability are now essential as cannabis becomes part of everyday life."

At the core of this milestone is TiME INFUSION®, Azuca's proprietary process that applies plant-based food science and applied biotechnology to remove the technical barriers that have historically limited ingestibles, including inconsistent dosing, unpredictable onset, and variable bioavailability. By pairing evidence-backed formulation science with regulator-ready manufacturing systems, Azuca enables partners to deliver consistent experiences across markets, formats, and production environments.

As the broader cannabis market has matured, ingestibles have emerged as one of its fastest-growing and most premium segments. Recent BDSA data underscores this momentum, with fast-acting edibles outperforming traditional formats across pricing power, velocity, and repeat purchase.

"Today, edibles are a cornerstone of how consumers engage with cannabis," added Rael. "Azuca is proud to have helped build the infrastructure that made that shift possible. And we're just getting started. Our next chapter is about expanding that foundation into new formats, new markets, and new corners of the globe."

With partners operating across 30 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia—and additional international expansion on the horizon. Azuca continues to scale its TiME INFUSION® platform while supporting a growing spectrum of cannabinoid-based products, positioning the company for its next phase of growth as cannabis enters a new era.

About Azuca

Azuca is an award-winning applied biotechnology company using plant-based food science to precisely control how ingestible cannabinoids are delivered, absorbed, and experienced. Since 2018, Azuca has been transforming the edibles and beverage industry with its proprietary TiME INFUSION® process. TiME INFUSION®—Thermodynamic individual Molecular Encapsulation®—encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, making them water-friendly for predictable, bioavailable, and fast-acting formulations.

Azuca's portfolio includes CX ACTiVATOR® for versatile ingestible applications, Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR® for solventless cannabinoid and terpene preservation, and RTD ACTiVATOR® solutions engineered specifically for ready-to-drink beverages. The company has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and featured on Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 list. Learn more at AZUCATIME.com.

