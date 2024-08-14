Azuca Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

"We're deeply honored to be listed on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO/Co-founder, Azuca. "It's a testament to the relentless dedication and innovative spirit of the Azuca team. Our mission to revolutionize the edibles industry continues to drive us forward." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 showcases companies that have achieved remarkable revenue growth while overcoming significant challenges such as inflationary pressures, rising costs of capital, and workforce dynamics. Azuca's three-year revenue growth of 511% underscores its exceptional performance and strategic vision in a highly competitive industry.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Azuca's patent-pending TiME INFUSION® process encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules enabling a euphoric 5-15 minute onset of effects for consumers, and significant potency protection and integration benefits for producers. Azuca specializes in expert product development and can work with numerous ingredient applications, including a seamless integration formulation for fast-acting gummies, syrups, beverages, and chocolate.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

About Azuca

Since 2018, Azuca has been transforming the edibles and beverage industry with its best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Central to Azuca's innovations is the TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules making them "water-friendly" for a predictable and controllable experience similar to a smoker's high. Azuca's portfolio–which powers over 150 SKUs nationwide–includes CX ACTiVATOR® for the most versatile product applications, Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR® for solventless cannabinoid and terpene preservation, and RTD ACTiVATOR® ("Ready to Drink") for enhanced potency protection in beverages. Azuca has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and featured on Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 list. Learn more at AZUCATiME.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

