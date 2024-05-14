Azure Printed Homes Named Finalist in the Small and Mighty: Fewer than 50 Employees Category of Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our efforts in revolutionizing the construction industry with sustainable and affordable housing solutions," said Ross Maguire, CEO of Azure Printed Homes. Post this

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 50 winners, 127 finalists, and 172 honorable mentions. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners from a pool of more than 1,300 entries across climate, social justice, wellness, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year, including beauty and fashion, health products, health services, materials, and science and technology. The 2024 awards feature entries from across the globe, including the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and Madagascar.

Fast Company's Spring 2024 issue (on newsstands May 21, 2024) will unveil some of the world's most creative minds and pioneering organizations that are seeking to disrupt the status quo. The solutions cover everything from buildings made entirely from recycled materials to renewable energy storage and waste in the fashion industry to buildings made entirely from recycled materials and a fridge that's solar-powered and designed to run off the grid.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our efforts in revolutionizing the construction industry with sustainable and affordable housing solutions," said Ross Maguire, CEO of Azure Printed Homes. "Being named as finalist and honorable mention in two different categories validates our commitment to creating products that enrich lives and invest in our planet's future."

"I was struck this year by the global sweep of the honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "It's endlessly inspiring to see how the world is coming together to devise inventive solutions to our most challenging problems. We need ideas from everywhere, and this year's World Changing Ideas Awards are an extraordinary encapsulation of the innovation and creativity that is so abundant around the globe."

ABOUT AZURE PRINTED HOMES

Azure Printed Homes is a leader in 3D-printing homes from recycled polymers, dedicated to creating a more affordable and sustainable world. The company's team is a dynamic blend of entrepreneurs and experts from diverse backgrounds, bringing a wealth of expertise to this venture. Azure Printed Homes redefines industry standards with speed, affordability and sustainability at the forefront of its mission.

With three state-of-the-art 3D printing robots in its new factory, Azure Printed Homes leads the global industry in high-speed production, pioneering a new era of construction excellence. Customers can design their backyard studios, ADUs, and tiny homes, through the company's online configurator, and Azure Printed Homes will print prefabricate and deliver them anywhere in the US within one to four weeks, offering future-focused living spaces that enrich lives and invest in the planet's future. Information about Azure Printed Homes can be found online at www.azureprintedhomes.com and at wefunder.com/azure.

ABOUT THE WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and bold concepts that make the world better. Judges choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to work on solving the problems that affect us all.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Gene Eidelman, Azure Printed Homes Inc., 1 (424) 298-2674, [email protected], https://www.azureprintedhomes.com

SOURCE Azure Printed Homes Inc.