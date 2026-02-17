Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Caliaua, Inc.

"One thing that has always defined Caliagua is a willingness to evolve—adopting better processes and new technology while never compromising safety or quality. Our operations stay here, our leadership stays engaged, and our commitment to California water infrastructure remains exactly the same." Post this

Since 1978, Caliagua has been at the forefront of constructing, rehabilitating, a modernizing water, and wastewater systems across California. Founded by Oscar Bruner, the company later passed to his son, Gus Bruner, who - alongside his brother Andrew - represented the second generation of leadership. Under their stewardship, Caliagua entered a period of reinvention and growth, strengthening its reputation for technical excellence, integrity, and service to public agencies and private clients throughout the state.

In 2014, Gus Bruner invited Cory Wolfrom to join Caliagua, marking the emergence of a third generation of leadership within the family business. Joining at a pivotal moment, Cory played a key role in rebuilding and scaling the organization, helping transform Caliagua into a modern, technology-enabled contractor capable of executing increasingly complex water infrastructure projects.

Following the transaction, both Gus Bruner and Cory Wolfrom will continue with the company, providing leadership continuity and supporting a smooth transition for employees, customers, and partners. Asked about Caliagua's future, Bruner said, "One thing that has always defined Caliagua is a willingness to evolve—adopting better processes, new technology, and smarter ways of working while never compromising safety or quality. This company's strength comes from being local, from knowing our clients, agencies, and communities. That doesn't change. Our operations stay here, our leadership stays engaged, and our commitment to California water infrastructure remains exactly the same. This isn't the end of a story—it's the next chapter."

About Azura Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria can deliver more than 700 products and services across the globe. Learn more at Azuria.com.

Today, Caliagua specializes in the construction of water and wastewater facilities and conveyance systems, including treatment plants, pump stations, pipelines, reservoirs and associated monitoring and control systems. The company primarily serves public agencies throughout California, with additional work in select private-sector markets.

Media Contact

Joseph G Hines, Caliagua, Inc., 1 7148720561, [email protected], Caliagua, Inc.

SOURCE Azuria Water Solutions