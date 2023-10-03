Azzera Announces General Availability of CELESTE

"Since introducing CELESTE at EBACE earlier this year, we have made rapid strides in product development," says Puja Mahajan, CEO and Co-Founder, Azzera Tweet this

"Since introducing CELESTE at EBACE earlier this year, we have made rapid strides in product development," says Puja Mahajan, CEO and Co-Founder, Azzera. "Moving smoothly through alpha and beta phases, we will now launch general availability. Working closely with leading business aircraft fleet operators, we managed more than 150 aircraft throughout our development cycle. This work has enabled us to harness invaluable feedback and create an online solution that is truly tailored to the needs of business aviation."

"As an Azzera CELESTE beta tester, we were impressed with its emissions measurement and compliance management capabilities," adds Johan Maertens, Co-CEO, ASL Group. "Its intuitive design streamlines our data integration and compliance reporting processes. Additionally, it provides immediate access to emissions allowances and various credits. We are confident that CELESTE is a pivotal tool for the aviation industry's transition to sustainability and eagerly anticipate its commercial launch."

"Utilizing Azzera CELESTE during its beta phase was transformative for our operations," shares Frans Dechaene, Director of Operations, FLYINGGROUP. "The platform makes emissions measurement and compliance management effortless, but it also offered us direct and instantaneous access to a marketplace of compliance credits and SAFc. As we collectively navigate towards a Net Zero future in aviation, having a resource like CELESTE is invaluable."

Azzera also continues to offer invaluable greenhouse gas (GHG) advisory services, including an SAF 'book and claim' system, carbon accounting and custom carbon credit portfolio management. Azzera's services are designed to provide comprehensive support to business aircraft operators that facilitate the secure and seamless management of emissions and implementation of effective sustainability initiatives.

About Azzera

Azzera is a leader in providing sustainability solutions for business aviation. The company was founded on the belief that investing in the protection of our environment should be simple. Business owners and managers seeking to implement sustainable practices require support to reach their objectives. Azzera's mission is to make managing and mitigating emissions through carbon markets and SAF an effortless experience. For more information, please visit https://azzera.com/.

