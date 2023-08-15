AZZLY, Inc. Introduces Groundbreaking Patient Engagement Portal for Enhanced Recovery Experience

AZZLY®, Inc. launches Patient Engagement Portal (PEP) within their AZZLY Rize™ EHR system for behavioral health and addiction treatment organizations. The Patient Engagement Portal enhances provider-patient communication, document management, e-signatures, and upcoming appointments. The secure, user-friendly platform helps to streamline the recovery journey and boosts patient engagement.

ORLANDO, Fla. , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AZZLY®, Inc., a leading provider of integrated electronic health records (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Patient Engagement Portal (PEP) within the AZZLY Rize™ system. This groundbreaking addition revolutionizes the way behavioral health and addiction treatment organizations collaborate and interact with patients throughout the recovery process.

The AZZLY Rize Patient Engagement Portal offers a secure and user-friendly platform that enhances communication, document management, and engagement between providers, patients, parents, and guardians. This new portal aims to empower individuals on their recovery journey by providing a range of innovative features designed to streamline communication, improve access to information, and simplify administrative processes.

Key features of the AZZLY Rize Patient Engagement Portal include:

Seamless Authentication and Registration: The Patient Engagement Portal ensures security through multifactor authentication, providing peace of mind to patients, parents, and guardians. Users are guided through a smooth registration process, where they can create a secure account for accessing their personalized portal.

Efficient Document Management and Electronic Signature: Patients can effortlessly complete and sign necessary documents through the portal. This feature reduces paperwork, streamlines administrative tasks, and accelerates the intake process for treatment organizations.

Secure Communications: The portal facilitates secure communication between patients and their healthcare providers, allowing for quick and direct interactions. This feature promotes timely exchanges of information and fosters a stronger patient-provider relationship.

Upcoming Appointments and Payment Management: In the next quarter, the Patient Engagement Portal will enable patients and guardians to view upcoming and past appointments, as well as conveniently make payments online, with the latest payment processing tools through TSYS/GPI merchant services, enhancing convenience and transparency in the recovery process.

Profile Management and Personalization: Patients can update their demographic and insurance information, ensuring accurate records. The portal also offers the option to store and update the patient signature for placement on electronic forms.

Enhanced Messaging and Notifications: Users can receive alerts and notifications for new forms, messages, and other relevant updates via email or SMS text messages, keeping them informed and engaged.

Coletta Dorado, Founder & CEO of AZZLY, expressed her excitement about the Patient Engagement Portal: "We are proud to introduce the AZZLY Rize Patient Engagement Portal as an integral component of our all-in-one EHR, Patient Management and Revenue Cycle Management platform. We recognized how frustrating it is for treatment organizations to use software outside of their EHR to accomplish the key features we are introducing. Feedback received from a Beta Tester: "This will really help our patients." Music to our ears!"

Providers and patients can access the Patient Engagement Portal (PEP) at azzlyhealth.me to embark on a more connected and informed recovery journey. To connect with an AZZLY expert and learn more about AZZLY's robust solutions for treatment organizations, visit azzly.com or email [email protected].

About AZZLY, Inc.:

Founded in 2009, AZZLY® serves behavioral health and addiction treatment programs across all levels of care (LOC), all over the USA, with a solution "purpose-built" to deliver a friendlier user experience. AZZLY designed their electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) platform AZZLY Rize™ based on feedback from providers, to meet their specific clinical and business needs.

AZZLY was recognized as a key player in the Global Patient Care Management Software industry (2020), on the Capterra® Shortlist™ for Mental Health Software (2021), a Software Advice ® Frontrunner™ for Mental Health Software (2021), and an honorable mention for the Healthiverse Heroes Awards™ by DrFirst® (2022). In July 2023, AZZLY was highlighted in US Venture News on LinkedIn: Unveiling 7 Unique US-Based Telemedicine Innovations Making Waves in 2023. Email [email protected] or visit azzly.com for more information.

