B Corp2 - Chicago's Plan B Earns Official B-Corp Certification

The world we'll all be sharing tomorrow depends on the choices we make today – and because there is no Planet B, the world needs a Plan B. Tweet this

For nearly 25 years, Plan B has been walking the walk, helping brands take the right steps towards better sharing their own inclusivity, equity and sustainability stories through purpose-driven marketing. Plan B's client roster spans size and industry, but centers on companies that also want to do good for people and the planet.

"The world we'll all be sharing tomorrow depends on the choices we make today – and because there is no Planet B, the world needs a Plan B," Van Sickle continued. "It needs brands and corporate leaders that put an equal balance on people, planet, and profit. And it needs all of us to build an inclusive and sustainable economy that works for everyone."

B Corp Certification is based on three pillars: 1) a verified performance score of a minimum of 80 points on the B Impact Assessment; 2) the public disclosure of a certified company's B Impact Report; and 3) the ability to maintain mission at scale, have more flexibility when evaluating future sales opportunities, and (for companies for which it applies) be better prepared to lead a mission-driven life post-IPO. There are over 6,300 Certified B Corporations in over 80 countries, across 50 industries, inspiring tens of thousands of other companies to follow their lead by measuring their impact, changing their corporate structure, and building better businesses.

About Plan B

Plan B is a mission-driven, full-service, independent advertising and marketing agency that goes beyond the status quo. The firm offers clients global brand-level stewardship and oversight paired with best-of-breed executional expertise on-demand. In addition to marketing strategy, brand archetyping, and account management, Plan B offers a wide array of B2B and B2C creative services, including print advertising, social media and digital marketing, experiential marketing, web design and development, and much more. Based in Chicago, Plan B strives to advance meaningful change at every chance. To learn more, visit thisisplanb.com.

Media Contact

Kat Madariaga, Plan B, 415-602-4395, [email protected], https://www.thisisplanb.com/sustainability/

SOURCE Plan B