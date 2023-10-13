B2B Digital Marketing Agency Leadarati Expands Offices to South Florida

Firm offers physical presence for event-based activities and on-site marketing
LINCROFT, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B2B digital marketing firm, Leadarati, has announced the expansion of their offices to Tampa, Florida, delivering senior digital and event marketing expertise to B2B and technology companies in South Florida.
"Tampa is quickly growing its tech sector and with our expanding client base there, it made sense for us to add an executive office to cover the territory's needs," said CEO of Leadarati, Anita O'Malley. She added, "We plan to offer customers a personal touch and physical presence when they need us for event-based activities and on-site marketing."
Leadarati's vice president of design & events, Joanna Bardwil will be acting as the firm's Tampa lead for business development efforts. Bardwil has managed several major Tampa marketing agencies and has worked in the B2B and technology marketing sector for over 15 years.
Leadarati specializes in helping B2B organizations gain opportunities from their digital marketing. Designed specifically for the B2B IT channel, Leadarati uses the most effective and up-to-date social, digital and mobile networking techniques to boost brand, drive value, increase opportunities and, ultimately grow revenue. With locations in central NJ, Boston, Dallas and now Tampa, the firm's suite of offerings serves industry leaders such as Dell Technologies, HPE, Nutanix, Cisco and more.
