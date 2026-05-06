B2B Go-To-Market Leader Decision Counsel Elevates Executive Team for the AI Era

"Mike's leadership experience in account-based marketing (ABM), lead generation and revenue operations, combined with Adrian's ability to align sales and marketing teams, will be invaluable in propelling our company into the AI era," said Sal Fuentes, CEO and Founder, Decision Counsel. Post this

As President, Swainey is responsible for driving initiatives that bolster the company's market position and fuel organic growth. He has a proven ability to develop comprehensive strategies that drive profitability, revenue and marketing efficiency.

"Decision Counsel is transforming our service delivery model and implementing agentic AI into everything we do. I am excited about our future and the amazing things our teams have created for our customers," said Swainey. "We are developing groundbreaking solutions to elevate brands, forge sustainable relationships and empower our clients to own their market ecosystems."

Swainey brings deep expertise in building ideal customer profiles, activating them through integrated programs and retaining them with data-driven customer success strategies. He has 30 years of experience spanning marketing strategy, consulting and executive leadership, shaping award-winning campaigns for organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. He has held leadership roles at top agencies including Intelligent Demand, The Integer Group and Doner.

Adrian Tumiati is a B2B growth strategist specializing in activating strategy at scale, particularly in environments where marketing, sales, and leadership need to move in sync. Over the past decade, he has partnered with enterprise organizations to evolve fragmented, tactical efforts into integrated, full-funnel programs that drive measurable revenue and durable growth.

Tumiati will be focused on go-to-market strategy, account-based motions and demand generation, with an emphasis on systematic revenue orchestration. His industry experience includes SaaS, fintech, healthcare and core technology infrastructure.

"This is a moment where companies need to rethink how they drive growth. Decision Counsel combines unrivaled strategic thinking, incredible tech innovation and groundbreaking creative experiences in a way that drives real impact, and I am proud to be part of it," said Tumiati.

For more information about Decision Counsel, visit decisioncounsel.com.

About Decision Counsel

Launched in 2005, Decision Counsel is a content marketing and strategy firm known for its dynamic activations and innovative growth strategies. The firm architects, develops and delivers programs focused on building brands, driving sales and fostering sustainable customer relationships for household name brands such as Hulu, Northstar Travel Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Prudential, Cisco and Media Radar, among many others. Its executives conduct their operations under the philosophy that "basic is the enemy" and are dedicated to creating fresh thinking, relevant programs and strategic focus. For more information about Decision Counsel, visit decisioncounsel.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Banks, Decision Counsel, 1 406-599-1648, [email protected]

SOURCE Decision Counsel