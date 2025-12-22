B2B Marketing Decision Makers Betting on a Mix of Traditional & New Marketing Strategies to Win in 2026 According to Madison Logic Survey

"By doubling down on loyalty, automation, and reputation, organizations can differentiate and ensure that every marketing dollar contributes to sustainable, long-term growth." Post this

"The new data further validates that traditional marketing and advertising strategies as we know them are dead and the brands and agencies that sit at the intersection of high-tech efficiency and foundational performance will win in 2026," said Madison Logic CEO Keith Turco. "Today, we are seeing a strategic realignment where customer experience and brand building are prioritized, but powered by AI to drive speed and scale. By doubling down on loyalty, automation, and reputation, organizations can differentiate and ensure that every marketing dollar contributes to sustainable, long-term growth."

The urgency of this transformation is reflected in the anticipated impact of emerging technology. More than half decision-makers (55%) foresee AI reshaping how marketing strategies are developed and executed in 2026, with 33% believing that Customer Experience (CX) will be the key differentiator for growth. Additionally, 45% of leaders identify AI-powered search as a primary trend, signaling a fundamental change in how customers discover and trust brands.

"In a year where budgets are under more scrutiny than ever, the most successful brands will be the ones that use high-performance tools to scale their most foundational basics. Success in the new year will require mastering technology to reinforce human connections. Marketers who leverage data to inform these performance marketing strategies will be best positioned to drive meaningful outcomes in 2026 and beyond," added Turco.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Madison Logic from December 1-8, 2025, among 307 U.S. adults aged 21+ who are employed full-time, as marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, or social media decision-makers (director level or higher) at their current company (referred to as "marketing decision-makers"). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 5.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

