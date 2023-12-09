B&A Corporate Advisors Advises Agro-K on Sale to Rovensa

Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm, B&A Corporate Advisors, is pleased to announce that Agro-K, a leading family-owned biostimulants developer, has been acquired by Rovensa. B&A Corporate Advisors acted as the exclusive Sell-Side M&A Advisor to Agro-K throughout the process.

LONDON, ON, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm, B&A Corporate Advisors, is pleased to announce that Agro-K, a leading family-owned biostimulants developer, has been acquired by Rovensa. B&A Corporate Advisors acted as the exclusive Sell-Side M&A Advisor to Agro-K throughout the process.

Minneapolis-based Agro-K has been at the forefront of sustainable agriculture through the science-based development of an extensive portfolio of biostimulants and specialty nutrition products. Madrid-based Rovensa Next, a business unit of the Rovensa Group, is dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and distributing a broad range of innovative products that empower farmers to cultivate safe, healthy, and nutritious food for all.

Agro-K owner/managers, Lohini and Chapman Mayo said, "Agro-K selected B&A as its sell-side advisor because of their deep experience and knowledge within the specialty ag nutrition marketplace. There was no learning-curve with B&A."

Eric Bosveld, President of B&A Corporate Advisors stated, "It has been a privilege to assist and advise Lohini and Chapman on the sale of Agro-K. They have built an impressive business over the years, and I believe that the Agro-K team and its customers will be well-served as part of a larger, well-resourced organization like Rovensa. Working with Agro-K was a pleasure from the beginning. It was satisfying to see our sell-side process generate such strong interest from so many high-quality potential buyers."

"Eric knew Agro-K from day one - customers, suppliers, business model, etc. and was able to quickly understand Agro-K's value points to package and present Agro-K to interested parties. B&A was a true partner from start to finish and skillfully guided Agro-K through the entire process. Eric understands that selling a family business is an emotional path to travel and to his credit he never put timing or other interests ahead of our family's goals for Agro-K. Eric's unparalleled dedication to the complexities of our deal process showed us the breadth of his middle market M&A knowledge and skill set. In hindsight, we could not have imagined entertaining this process without B&A by our side. We were extremely satisfied with our representation and the outcome," added Lohini and Chapman.

You can read the full corporate press release here.

About B&A Corporate Advisors: B&A Corporate Advisors is a Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory firm focused exclusively on the Canadian and U.S. food and agribusiness industries in the lower middle market. While we are small and nimble, we pride ourselves on producing outsized results for our clients, through a blend of industry experience, best practices know-how, negotiating skills, and strategic outsourcing of back-office support services to keep our services lean and cost-effective.

