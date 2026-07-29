Babbel Brings Its Gift Card Into the B2B Rewards and Incentives Market Through Tillo

Through Tillo's global network, Babbel is now making its subscription available as a gift card to businesses looking to offer language learning as part of their employee rewards, recognition programs, or incentive schemes. Post this

Babbel has long offered vouchers directly to consumers, giving people the ability to gift language learning to friends and family. Through Tillo's global network, Babbel is now making its subscription available as a gift card to businesses looking to offer language learning as part of their employee rewards, recognition programs, or incentive schemes.

With over 25 million subscriptions sold and courses covering 15 languages, Babbel is one of the most recognized names in online language learning. Its subscription-based model and broad international appeal make it a distinctive and high-value reward for a diverse workforce or customer base. Babbel gift cards, which provide access to 6 month,12 month, or Lifetime Subscriptions, are now live and available through Tillo's Buyer Hub across the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Julie Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer and US CEO, at Babbel, said: "Babbel is committed to creating human connection through language learning. Giving the gift of language is something we fully support. We know the best rewards are the ones that help people grow, and through Tillo's network, Babbel can now reach people in a new way — as a reward that's both practical and truly meaningful."

Katie Cannon, Chief Brand Partnerships Officer at Tillo, said: "Babbel is one of those brands that needs no introduction, and that recognition is exactly what makes it such a strong addition to the Tillo network. In employee rewards and recognition particularly, businesses want to offer something that feels meaningful and memorable. The ability to gift someone the chance to learn a new language is hard to beat. We're delighted to be the platform that brings Babbel into the B2B market across six countries and connects them with the buyers who can put their gift card to work at scale."

Babbel gift cards, which provide access to 6 month,12 month, or Lifetime Subscriptions, are now available to business buyers through Tillo's Buyer Hub. To find out more or to add Babbel to your gift card catalogue, visit tillo.com.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

About Babbel

Driven by the purpose of creating mutual understanding through language, Babbel has been building digital language learning products for consumers and businesses since 2007. The Babbel app helps people connect and communicate across cultures, whether for travel, friendship, or career advancement. Based on a deep knowledge of how we learn languages, Babbel aims to make learners conversational as fast as possible. And it works: Studies from institutions like Michigan State University, Yale University and the City University of New York demonstrate the efficacy of Babbel's language learning methods. Millions of language learners agree. Babbel's secret sauce is the blend of true expertise, understanding of how humans learn, and the latest technology. Starting with one of 60,000 lessons across 15 languages hand-crafted by experts, the learner experience constantly adapts through behavior analysis to provide high quality interactive content that makes understanding a new language easy, from Spanish to Indonesian. Because Babbel is for everyone, its team reflects this diversity. Across headquarters in Berlin and New York, a team from more than 80 nationalities represent the backgrounds and perspectives that make humans unique. With over 25 million subscriptions sold and an industry-leading retention rate, Babbel creates genuine connections with learners worldwide. For more information, visit www.babbel.com or download the apps in the App Store or Play Store.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo