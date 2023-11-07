Babel Street and ThreatMinder Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Risk Operations

ThreatMinder's advanced risk monitoring solution integrates seamlessly with the "Score" capability from Babel Street, elevating it to new heights. Post this

Match: Use advanced AI to match entities rapidly and accurately across massive data environments

Analyze: AI + Human power uncovers hidden patterns and insights in both structured and unstructured data

Score: Real-time risk scoring and monitoring, powered by ThreatMinder AI, empowers quick and informed decision-making

ThreatMinder's advanced risk monitoring solution integrates seamlessly with the "Score" capability from Babel Street, elevating it to new heights. With more than 50 out-of-the-box use cases and the ability to create new ones, this collaboration ensures users gain full control over the level of risk associated with different elements of their operation, creating more informed decisions based on real-time insights.

"Addressing the growing need for AI-enhanced risk scoring in our data-driven world, this partnership solidifies Babel Street's commitment to providing top-tier, dynamic solutions for contemporary risk management challenges," commented Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street.

The unique strengths of these two platforms complement each other, offering organizations a powerful new approach to risk mitigation:

Comprehensive Data: Gain a panoramic view of risk, tapping into both internal and external data sources providing a complete and detailed risk landscape.

AI-Driven Analytics: Leverage advanced AI techniques to unlock deep insights and deliver accurate risk assessments with unmatched speed and precision.

Proactive Mitigation: Apply the right data to the right entity with a robust toolkit for insightful decision-making and effective risk management strategies.

Open Flexibility: Navigate complex risk operations with enhanced flexibility and diverse deployment options, ensuring increased resilience and sustained growth.

Dynamic Configuration: Customize the solution to unique use cases and requirements while maintaining continuous monitoring, performance, and security.

"This partnership is a natural fit for our business," said Brian Szady, ThreatMinder Founder and CEO. "The combination of our real-time risk management capabilities with Babel Street's dynamic platform gives customers world-class risk analytics that finally closes the gap between risk awareness and mitigation."

The integrated solution of Babel Street and ThreatMinder delivers results for both government agencies with security functions and large enterprises that manage global risks. The collaboration enhances capabilities for in-depth risk assessment, real-time monitoring, and proactive mitigation across sectors.

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the trusted technology partner for the world's most advanced identity intelligence and risk operations. The Babel Street Insights platform delivers advanced AI and data analytics solutions to close the Risk-Confidence Gap. Babel Street provides unmatched, analysis-ready data regardless of language, proactive risk identification, 360-degree insights, high-speed automation, and seamless integration into existing systems. We empower government and commercial organizations to transform high-stakes identity and risk operations into a strategic advantage. Babel Street is headquartered in the U.S. with offices near Washington, D.C., and Boston, along with Tokyo, Tel Aviv, London, Canberra, and Ottawa. For more information, visit babelstreet.com.

About ThreatMinder

ThreatMinder is the forefront innovator in risk mitigation. Its cutting-edge platform, the ThreatMinder Fusion Network, integrates AI-driven custom risk analytics seamlessly into use case driven requirements providing real-time risk mapping and precise scoring. With continuous monitoring, ThreatMinder empowers businesses to comprehend, assess, and proactive decision-making to complex risks across all departments. Through a fusion of internal and external data sets, the ThreatMinder solutions are tailored to specific use cases, ensuring organizations stay resilient against evolving threats. At ThreatMinder, we redefine risk management, enabling businesses to make intelligent decisions and secure their futures.

