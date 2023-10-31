Babel Street Insights Platform Earns ISO 27001 Certification, Validating Company's Dedication to World-Class Information Security

The Babel Street Insights platform provides advanced data analytics and intelligence and is trusted by leading government and commercial organizations – ISO 27001 Certification adds an even higher level to the existing layer of trust. Post this

The Babel Street Insights platform provides advanced data analytics and intelligence and is trusted by leading government and commercial organizations – ISO 27001 Certification adds an even higher level to the existing layer of trust.

"Our ISO 27001 Certification is an achievement that reflects our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security," said Ted LeSueur, Chief Information Security Officer of Babel Street. "Leading organizations count on the AI-powered Babel Street Insights platform to minimize risks and empower the best outcomes, and this certification allows our stakeholders to have further trust that their sensitive data is secured to the maximal level."

The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is limited to the Information Security Management System (ISMS) in the Babel Street Insights platform, which delivers advanced AI and data analytics solutions supporting government and commercial organizations in accordance with the Statement of Applicability version 1.0 dated May 31, 2023.

