Babel Street's Maj. Gen. Quantock (Ret.) Joins the Prestigious AFCEA Intelligence Committee

"Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock (Ret.) joining the AFCEA Intelligence Committee showcases the essential synergy between military intelligence and modern technology in today's dynamic security landscape," remarked Lewis Shepherd, Chair of the AFCEA Intelligence Committee. "His addition enhances the committee's expertise and further elevates the contributions the private sector brings to the broader intelligence community."

Key functions of the committee include:

Curating intelligence symposia and course material.

Hosting both classified and unclassified intelligence events.

Elevating AFCEA's presence within the intelligence community.

Collaborating with SIGNAL Media on intelligence-centric content.

Celebrating intelligence professionals through annual awards.

Having dedicated over 37 years to military service, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Quantock's expertise on Signals and All-Source Intelligence is unparalleled. He is the former Director of Operations and Military deputy director at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. For his culminating assignment, he served as the Director of Intelligence/J2 for US Central Command. At Babel Street, he collaborates with the company's customers across military, government, and commercial organizations around the globe.

"It is an absolute honor to join the AFCEA Intelligence Committee alongside a collection of stand-out individuals with deep experience in the field," said Quantock following his appointment. "The mission of the organization is incredibly important to me and I look forward to serving as an active committee member dedicated to contributing in a positive way for years to come."

Babel Street champions active participation in organizations like AFCEA, fostering global leadership and impactful change. Quantock joins the AFCEA Intelligence Committee alongside Babel Street Board of Advisors member Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Robert (Bob) Ashley, who served as the Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency prior to retiring from service in 2020.

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the trusted technology partner for the world's most advanced identity intelligence and risk operations. The Babel Street Insights platform delivers advanced AI and data analytics solutions to close the Risk-Confidence Gap. Babel Street provides unmatched, analysis-ready data regardless of language, proactive risk identification, 360-degree insights, high-speed automation, and seamless integration into existing systems. We empower government and commercial organizations to transform high-stakes identity and risk operations into a strategic advantage. Babel Street is headquartered in the U.S. with offices near Washington, D.C., and Boston, along with Tokyo, Tel Aviv, London, Canberra, and Ottawa. For more information, visit babelstreet.com.

