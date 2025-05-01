Babson Diagnostics Names Web Golinkin President, Chief Commercial Officer

Health Care Pioneer to Lead Commercial Strategy for BetterWay Blood Testing
AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company revolutionizing diagnostic blood testing, today announced the appointment of Web Golinkin as President and Chief Commercial Officer. Golinkin will lead the company's commercial strategy for BetterWay™ blood testing.
Golinkin has been the CEO of five pioneering healthcare companies over the past 35 years, including three he co-founded. His past leadership roles include America's Health Network, the largest cable TV network devoted to health; RediClinic, one of the nation's largest retail clinic operators; Health Dialog, a leading population health management company; and FastMed, one of the nation's largest urgent care operators.
"Web's passion for patient-focused health care, his proven entrepreneurial track record, and deep expertise in commercial strategy will be instrumental as we expand access to accurate and easy-to-use blood testing services across the U.S.," said David Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Babson Diagnostics. "He will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company's mission to make routine blood testing more accessible and convenient for everyone."
"I'm honored to join Babson Diagnostics at such an exciting time in its journey," said Golinkin. "The company's groundbreaking technology and unwavering commitment to patient-friendly diagnostics is transformative. I look forward to helping BetterWay realize its potential to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs."
About BetterWay by Babson Diagnostics
BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.
