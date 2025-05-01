Babson Diagnostics Names Web Golinkin President, Chief Commercial Officer

"The company's groundbreaking technology and unwavering commitment to patient-friendly diagnostics is transformative," said Golinkin. "I look forward to helping BetterWay realize its potential to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs." Post this

"Web's passion for patient-focused health care, his proven entrepreneurial track record, and deep expertise in commercial strategy will be instrumental as we expand access to accurate and easy-to-use blood testing services across the U.S.," said David Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Babson Diagnostics. "He will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company's mission to make routine blood testing more accessible and convenient for everyone."

"I'm honored to join Babson Diagnostics at such an exciting time in its journey," said Golinkin. "The company's groundbreaking technology and unwavering commitment to patient-friendly diagnostics is transformative. I look forward to helping BetterWay realize its potential to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs."

For more details, visit BetterWay.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About BetterWay by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Media inquiries only:

Kim Wilson

[email protected]

737-733-2542

For general inquiries: [email protected]

Media Contact

Kim Wilson, Babson Diagnostics, 1 (737) 733-2542, [email protected], https://betterway.com

SOURCE Babson Diagnostics