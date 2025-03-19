Babson Diagnostics Recognized by Fast Company as One of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

"We are honored to be named one of the most innovative companies in the world. BetterWay represents a series of innovations that took years of rigorous research to develop and validate," said Eric Olson, Babson's founder and chief operating officer. Post this

BetterWay is a technological ecosystem that innovates blood testing across the value chain, with inventions spanning collection, preparation, and analysis. A novel sample collection device collects a high-quality, pea-sized sample from the fingertip instead of large vials of blood from the arm. The samples are placed into a novel sample preparation device, which fully automates preanalytical processes that are typically prone to human error, while also reducing sample waste by 93%. Babson couriers transport the prepared samples to the company's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited microsample lab in Austin. In the laboratory, samples are analyzed using proprietary miniaturized assays (blood tests) that consume 55% less blood. Together, these inventions enable use of small-volume capillary samples for routine diagnostic testing across broad panels of tests—all with the high-throughput efficiency, clinical accuracy, and affordable cost structure of a traditional reference lab.

The BetterWay ecosystem's design makes the service easily deployable in a wide range of locations, including retail pharmacies, doctors' offices, urgent care clinics, and even pop-up events such as health fairs. The technology fits into existing facilities and is easily operable by non-phlebotomist, existing staff. Healthcare organizations, retailers, and clinicians can partner with Babson to offer BetterWay to their communities.

"We are honored to be named one of the most innovative companies in the world. BetterWay represents a series of innovations that took years of rigorous research to develop and validate," said Eric Olson, Babson's founder and chief operating officer. "There's no single silver bullet that makes blood testing more convenient and pleasant, without sacrificing quality and affordability – we had to reimagine the whole process from the customer's perspective."

To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. The full list of winners can be found here. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—affordable fingertip collection at convenient locations with fast, accurate lab results. Available now at Austin pharmacies and clinics, BetterWay empowers people to take charge of their health. Customers can order tests for themselves or with a doctor and receive clear, easy-to-understand results in one to two days. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI. Healthcare organizations across the U.S. can partner with Babson to bring the BetterWay experience to their patients. For more information, please visit betterway.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

