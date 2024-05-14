Baby Brand Geddy's Mom® Unveils Another Game-Changing Baby Proofing Device

"...With so many injuries to kids, getting these self-closing outlet covers just right was critical. They needed to be comfortable and convenient for adults to use while being child-resistant and designed within important UL safety standard parameters. And we achieved that." - Dr. Sarah Shell Post this

Introducing Shut Your Face, the self-closing frustration-free outlet cover that has already earned Geddy's Mom® the JPMA Innovation Award for safety. "When my research highlighted the high number of children getting injured by outlets, I realized that compliance in outlet covers was low because most of them were either not user-friendly, not child-safe, or both. That's why getting these self-closing outlet covers just right was critical. They needed to be comfortable and convenient for adults to use while being child-resistant and designed within important UL safety standard parameters. And we achieved that. Shut Your Face outlet covers are a breakthrough device in child safety in the home and school", said Sarah Shell, Doctor of Dental Surgery and co-founder of the woman-owned Geddy's Mom brand.

Shut Your Face is lovingly known as the mother of all outlet covers because it brings you comfort, simplicity, and reliability while keeping your child safe. It is the first automatic-closing outlet cover that allows independent outlet access with full plug seating (meaning they won't pop out). The double action release system provides access to outlets in a way that is comfortable for a parent or grandparent while remaining child-resistant for your little ones. But the best part? The fulfilling 'snap' of the zero-effort self-closing arm when you pull your plug out from the outlet. "Hearing your outlet cover return to its safety position as you run to cuddle your little one is the most enjoyable part of Shut Your Face," said Dr. Shell.

Shut Your Face self-closing outlet safety covers provide parents with a seamless and almost effortless experience. It is meant for use on high-traffic outlets that are in areas where children can reach them. This patent-pending device fits 2-screw outlets and its 1-minute installation is simple. Their package has a scannable QR code that takes users to a video demonstration of the installation and use of Shut Your Face®. Geddy's Mom® wants their parents to have the easiest and safest experience when it is time to start babyproofing.

A small business making big waves, Geddy's Mom is an award-winning woman-owned research-based company whose innovations are breaking new ground in baby proofing. They are 100% made in the USA and are the recipients of the Juvenile Product Manufacturer's Association (JPMA) Core Values Award.

Geddy's Mom's last release, Watch Your Mouth (available at ToysRUs, Walmart and Amazon), has been a baby registry favorite, an Amazon smash hit, and a juvenile industry crowd pleaser, garnering them 8 industry awards from reputable organizations like Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), Good Housekeeping and Mom's Choice.

Shut Your Face® (MSRP $21.95) self-closing outlet covers by Geddy's Mom® are now available on Amazon and their website geddysmom.com

