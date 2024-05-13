BabyBuddha Launches New Breast Pump Based on Mom's Feedback

The BabyBuddha 2.0 Breast Pump Adds New Modes to Help Mom Find Her Comfort Zone

FORT LEE, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BabyBuddha, an innovator in creating the portable breast pump that makes mom's breastfeeding journey easier and lighter, announces the launch of its new pump, the BabyBuddha 2.0 Breast Pump.

The BabyBuddha 2.0 is a versatile powerhouse that grows with moms as their needs change throughout their pumping journeys, whether they are supplementing or exclusively pumping. The new pump combines all of the loved features of the original with setting enhancements to make pumping even more comfortable, as requested by moms.

"Moms asked and we listened," said Matt Masiello, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of BabyBuddha. "Our team really took the time to incorporate the valuable feedback from moms and lactation consultants, and the biggest piece of feedback we received was in regards to our famous long pull. As a result, we've introduced an additional, softer stimulation mode, ensuring a customized and comfortable pumping experience all the while maintaining efficiency."

The BabyBuddha 2.0 Breast Pump, boasts a range of upgrades, along with the familiar features mothers have come to know and love from their BabyBuddha. Tailored to meet the pumping needs of all mothers, the new pump includes:

New Modes and Settings: In addition to the classic stimulation mode, a new soft stimulation mode provides a gentler experience without the long pull, if desired. With over twenty-one total comfort settings, moms can personalize their pumping sessions.

Enhanced Efficiency: Equipped with advanced suction technology, the BabyBuddha 2.0 offers increased efficiency, allowing mothers to express milk more quickly and effectively than many other pumps.

Improved Comfort: Softer materials and an ergonomic design, ensure maximum comfort during pumping sessions.

Compact and Portable: Smaller than many smartphones, the BabyBuddha 2.0 Breast Pump boasts a compact and lightweight design, making it ideal for travel and use on the go.

The BabyBuddha 2.0 Breast Pump is now available for purchase on the BabyBuddha website, Amazon.com, Babylist.com, aeroflow.com, breastpumpdepot.com, and storkpump.com. For more information, please visit http://www.babybuddhaproducts.com.

BabyBuddha launched their original pump in 2018 and has sold thousands to moms across the country. In addition to the pump, the company also has a set of wearable cups launched last year that make it easy to feed on the go as well as thousands of positive reviews.

About BabyBuddha:

BabyBuddha is dedicated to providing mothers with freedom, support, and an enhanced pumping experience. They revolutionized the battery-powered breast pump, designed to grant mothers the freedom of mobility while ensuring a comfortable pumping process. With BabyBuddha's innovative technology, mothers can comfortably pump wherever they go, allowing them to navigate their daily lives while prioritizing their breastfeeding journey.

