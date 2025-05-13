Babyscripts and Withings Health Solutions Partner to Combat Leading Cause of Pregnancy-Related Death in the United States

Our decade of research and clinical implementation confirms that positive outcomes are linked to empowering women to monitor their own blood pressure and share data with providers. Post this

"Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy develop silently but escalate quickly, which is why real-time home monitoring can be life-saving," said Antoine Robiliard, Vice President of Withings Health Solutions. "BPM Pro 2 and our Patient Insights feature were designed to go beyond the numbers, capturing symptoms and context from patients at the moment a high reading occurs. We are proud that Babyscripts has chosen Withings Health Solutions to support their proven maternity platform. Using BPM Pro 2, they're delivering a solution that's clinically robust, inclusive by design, and built for the realities of pregnancy, when ease, speed, and trust matter most."

This announcement comes on the heels of new guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) which advocates for personalized prenatal care, such as routine monitoring of blood pressure and alternative care modalities like telemedicine to improve outcomes for pregnant and postpartum patients.

"Our decade of research and clinical implementation confirms that positive outcomes are linked to empowering women to monitor their own blood pressure and share data with providers," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "Our partnership with Withings expands our reach and inclusivity by offering blood pressure cuffs that accommodate a broad range of body sizes and BMIs—ensuring accurate, equitable care for all patients."

While many women are educated about recognizable symptoms of HDP—such as persistent headaches or swelling—issues can often present without visible symptoms, making proactive monitoring essential for early detection and critical intervention. This was the case for Meredith Jones,* whose healthy pregnancy took a sudden, life-threatening turn at 38 weeks when she recorded several elevated blood pressure readings. Equipped with a Withings blood pressure cuff and education from Babyscripts, Meredith recognized the warning signs of preeclampsia and sought immediate care. She was admitted to the hospital and induced, ultimately delivering a healthy baby boy.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) with devices like those from Withings Health Solutions provides a practical, scalable way for providers and patients to manage hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP). By combining this technology with Babyscripts' virtual maternity care platform, the two companies are setting a new standard for maternal health—delivering evidence-based solutions that reduce risk and save lives.

*Name changed to protect patient privacy.

About Babyscripts

Babyscripts delivers a patient-centered, clinically-supported maternity care program that educates, engages, and empowers pregnant and postpartum patients and their care team with the help of intelligent technology. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts offers the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote management of pregnancy and postpartum, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all. For more information on our maternity care program, to access our research portfolio, and to request a demo, visit www.babyscripts.com.

About Withings Health Solutions

Withings Health Solutions is a dedicated division of global connected health leader Withings, serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease prevention and management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research and more. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patients and their care teams by continuously and effortlessly providing healthcare professionals with medical-grade data generated by patients from an ecosystem of connected devices. For more than a decade, Withings has built an expertise in user experience, engagement and retention. Withings Health Solutions extends this expertise to the healthcare industry to remove friction in the patient's journey and allow for digital health to expand. For more information, visit www.withingshealthsolutions.com.

