Babyscripts Collaborates with the March of Dimes Mom and Baby Action Network on Self-Measured Blood Pressure Monitoring Toolkit

Ensuring that women have the knowledge and tools to monitor their own blood pressure is critical. The MBAN SMBP Toolkit was designed to provide strategies to implement blood pressure management for healthcare organizations with differing resources, workflows, and patient needs. The toolkit provides:

A breakdown of SMBP program models to fit different clinical settings and patient risk levels

Case studies and best practices to guide adoption and integration

Resources to support implementation and optimize workflows.

With this toolkit, organizations can explore multiple approaches to seamlessly integrate SMBP into prenatal and postpartum care—from basic self-tracking to more advanced, tech-enabled monitoring solutions.

"Babyscripts has over a decade of data and on-the-ground experience that confirms that positive outcomes are linked to women having the knowledge and tools to monitor their own blood pressure," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "When patients can track, understand, and communicate their blood pressure readings to their healthcare providers, it allows for early intervention and helps prevent serious complications. More than ever, it is critical that we get these effective, accessible solutions into the hands of patients, and the SMBP toolkit can help us achieve that goal."

"Empowering pregnant and postpartum patients with the tools and knowledge to monitor their own blood pressure is a critical step in reducing maternal health disparities and preventing life-threatening complications," said Kasey Rivas, Director, Strategic Partnerships at March of Dimes. "The toolkit equips healthcare systems, providers and advocates with practical strategies to integrate self-measured blood pressure monitoring into care in ways that are effective, accessible, and equitable. We want to ensure that every birthing person—regardless of their circumstances—has the opportunity to take control of their health and achieve better outcomes."

Babyscripts' collaboration with the March of Dimes and support of the MBAN SMBP Toolkit includes a webinar with the toolkit collaborators presented in February 2025 to discuss the contents and strategies of the toolkit: Vital Signs, Vital Moments: The Power of Self-Measured Blood Pressure Monitoring in Maternal Health; as well as a poster presentation at the AMCHP (Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs) Annual Conference on March 15-18 in Washington, DC.

Babyscripts delivers a patient-centered, clinically-supported maternity care program that educates, engages, and empowers pregnant and postpartum patients and their care team with the help of intelligent technology. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts offers the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote management of pregnancy and postpartum, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all. For more information on our maternity care program, to access our research portfolio, and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Follow us on social at @marchofdimes.

The Mom and Baby Action Network (M-BAN) is a national action-oriented coalition of cross-sector partners leading broad changes in policy, research, funding, and systems to address inequities in maternal and infant health. March of Dimes is an active convener and collaborator providing organizational support, including training, resources, and communication platforms to effectively connect partners and accelerate collective action to ensure that every mom and baby is healthy.

