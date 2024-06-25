Babyscripts Marks 10 Year Anniversary with Guidance for Health Systems and Plans Implementing Digital Health for Medicaid Maternity Populations

"The traditional approach to maternity care is failing the vulnerable. Technology has the potential to transform maternal health for Medicaid, but innovators need to understand the unique needs of the population to deliver effective solutions." Post this

Babyscripts created this resource to address questions around health equity and the feasibility of using RPM and tech-enabled solutions for under-resourced populations. It includes:

A comprehensive overview of the landscape, including latest statistics around viability of digital solutions for the Medicaid population

Available tools and innovative approaches for improving outcomes, including clinically-supported solutions like RPM for blood pressure and virtual doula care

Guidance for increasing access and engagement in underserved populations with high SDOH risk

Breakdown of current reimbursement practices for Medicaid-focused solutions.

The resource does not rely on the use of Babyscripts. The goal is to share information about the unique barriers to health equity in the U.S., as well as best practices for serving the Medicaid population.

"The traditional approach to maternity care is failing the vulnerable," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "Addressing clinical risks is important, but if a woman isn't even making it to an appointment because she doesn't understand her insurance coverage, is the sole parent at home without childcare, doesn't trust the health system, can't get a ride to the hospital — or any other number of social barriers to care — then we've already lost the battle for her health. Technology has the potential to transform maternal health for Medicaid, but innovators need to understand the unique needs of the population to deliver effective solutions."

Babyscripts supports every aspect of the patient's care journey with a maternity care program that engages the pregnant or postpartum patient as an active member of their care team, delivering tools and resources that patients can conveniently access through a smartphone. Through Babyscripts, the patient can self-identify risk through several modalities; including surveys, assessments, and RPM. Babyscripts' dynamic risk stratification model activates the right members of the care team to manage those risks and effectively direct the patient's journey.

About Babyscripts

Babyscripts delivers a patient-centered, clinically-supported maternity care program that educates, engages, and empowers pregnant and postpartum patients and their care team with the help of intelligent technology. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts offers the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote management of pregnancy and postpartum, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all. For more information on our maternity care program, to access our research portfolio, and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.

