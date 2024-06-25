Babyscripts Marks 10 Year Anniversary with Guidance for Health Systems and Plans Implementing Digital Health for Medicaid Maternity Populations

Leading virtual care program for managing obstetrics shares best practices for delivering digital tools to the underserved from decade in the maternal space
WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Babyscripts, the leading virtual maternity care program for managing obstetrics, marks its tenth anniversary by sharing best practices for health systems and health plans to deliver digital tools to their Medicaid maternity population. The guidance is compiled from Babyscripts' decade of experience in successful deployment of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and tech-enabled solutions to underserved maternity populations. The resource, Maternal Digital Health Landscape: Medicaid — Exploring Challenges & Solutions for Under-Resourced Maternity Populations, provides a comprehensive overview of the perceived and real challenges facing digital health deployment in the Medicaid space, with tools and guidance for addressing those barriers.
Medicaid is the single largest payer of pregnancy-related services in the U.S. Understanding the specific barriers to quality maternity care for Medicaid enrollees, and implementing solutions that are developed to address these barriers, is a critical piece of reducing the high maternal mortality rate in the U.S. and eliminating racial disparities in outcomes. Across its operating history, Babyscripts has been shown to improve access to equitable care for pregnant and postpartum women in multiple studies through RPM; most recently demonstrated to increase adherence to postpartum blood pressure ascertainment and to promote equity in blood pressure capture.
Babyscripts created this resource to address questions around health equity and the feasibility of using RPM and tech-enabled solutions for under-resourced populations. It includes:
- A comprehensive overview of the landscape, including latest statistics around viability of digital solutions for the Medicaid population
- Available tools and innovative approaches for improving outcomes, including clinically-supported solutions like RPM for blood pressure and virtual doula care
- Guidance for increasing access and engagement in underserved populations with high SDOH risk
- Breakdown of current reimbursement practices for Medicaid-focused solutions.
The resource does not rely on the use of Babyscripts. The goal is to share information about the unique barriers to health equity in the U.S., as well as best practices for serving the Medicaid population.
"The traditional approach to maternity care is failing the vulnerable," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "Addressing clinical risks is important, but if a woman isn't even making it to an appointment because she doesn't understand her insurance coverage, is the sole parent at home without childcare, doesn't trust the health system, can't get a ride to the hospital — or any other number of social barriers to care — then we've already lost the battle for her health. Technology has the potential to transform maternal health for Medicaid, but innovators need to understand the unique needs of the population to deliver effective solutions."
Babyscripts supports every aspect of the patient's care journey with a maternity care program that engages the pregnant or postpartum patient as an active member of their care team, delivering tools and resources that patients can conveniently access through a smartphone. Through Babyscripts, the patient can self-identify risk through several modalities; including surveys, assessments, and RPM. Babyscripts' dynamic risk stratification model activates the right members of the care team to manage those risks and effectively direct the patient's journey.
About Babyscripts
Babyscripts delivers a patient-centered, clinically-supported maternity care program that educates, engages, and empowers pregnant and postpartum patients and their care team with the help of intelligent technology. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts offers the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote management of pregnancy and postpartum, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all. For more information on our maternity care program, to access our research portfolio, and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.
Media Contact
Stacy Callahan, Babyscripts, 1 9179721101, [email protected], babyscripts.com
SOURCE Babyscripts
Share this article