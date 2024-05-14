Babyscripts Partners With Lyft Healthcare to Sponsor Rides for Pregnant and Postpartum Patients with Transportation Insecurity

We're excited to collaborate with Babyscripts to provide access to sponsored Lyft rides to and from prenatal appointments, and study how offering a seamless, user-friendly transportation solution can help improve access to maternal care." Post this

Access to affordable and reliable transportation can be a determining factor in maternal and infant health outcomes. Prenatal care, including regular doctor visits, is vitally important to a successful, healthy pregnancy; however, some patients struggle with finding transportation to get to their regular prenatal doctor appointments. Inadequate prenatal care, experienced by more than 15% of pregnant women, is associated with poor outcomes such as preterm birth and low birthweight, and can be an indicator of long term health problems for mother and child.

"Access is one of the biggest challenges to maternal health and infant health — and a patient's outcomes can come down to whether or not they go to their doctor appointments," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "Some patients in low access areas need to take two or three buses to get to the doctor's office — that's half of their day gone to attend an appointment. Many just can't take that amount of time off of work or find support for children at home, and they end up being forced to miss an appointment. With this partnership, we're making sure that those patients have a quick and reliable source of transportation with rides through Lyft."

"At Lyft Healthcare, our mission is to help people lead healthier lives with the world's best transportation, by ensuring everyone who needs a ride gets a ride, regardless of age, income, or ability," said Buck Poropatich, Head of Lyft Healthcare. "That's why we're excited to collaborate with Babyscripts to provide access to sponsored Lyft rides to and from prenatal appointments, and study how offering a seamless, user-friendly transportation solution can help improve access to maternal care. Together, we can take steps to improve maternal health equity, one ride at a time."

This initiative marks the most recent step in Babyscripts' commitment to maternity care that comprehensively addresses risks, both clinical and non-clinical. It is one of the many ways through which Babyscripts enables better access to care for pregnant and postpartum patients, and ensures that recognition of risk always leads to a response.

Babyscripts' maternity care program supports every aspect of the patient's care journey, engaging the pregnant or postpartum patient as an active member of their care team with tools and resources that patients can conveniently access through a smartphone. Through Babyscripts, the patient can self-identify risk through several modalities; including surveys, assessments, and remote patient monitoring. Babyscripts' dynamic risk stratification model activates the right members of the care team to manage those risks and effectively direct the patient's journey.

About Babyscripts

Babyscripts delivers a patient-centered, clinically-supported maternity care program that educates, engages, and empowers pregnant and postpartum patients and their care team with the help of intelligent technology. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts offers the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote management of pregnancy and postpartum, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all. For more information on our maternity care program, to access our research portfolio, and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.

About Lyft Healthcare

Lyft Healthcare is one of the largest providers of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services in the United States, providing access to reliable rides for millions of eligible patients. Thousands of healthcare organizations partner with Lyft Healthcare — including all of the top 10 NEMT managers, 9 of the top 10 health systems, and all of the top 10 health plans— to reduce costs, improve the patient experience, and expand access to care.

