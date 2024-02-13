Babyscripts Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative

"Cloud technology can help address inequities in global health to expand access to the services people need to live longer, healthier lives–no matter who they are or where they live." Post this

Increasing access to high-quality, culturally responsive health services - Eligible projects can include synchronous healthcare (i.e., real-time telephone or audio-video interactions); increased access to high-quality diagnostic services; addressing bias in the diagnostic development process; and cleaning existing data sets to improve accuracy for race, ethnicity, gender, disability, or other data points that will help to advance health equity for all.

Increasing access to responsive social and community support - Eligible projects can include leveraging technology to improve access to social services, nutrition, transportation, housing, or economic opportunities to improve health outcomes. Additionally, projects can support research to deepen the understanding of and inform strategies to address disparities in social determinants of health.

Mitigating the impact of climate change on health and quality of life - Eligible projects must proactively address diverse environmental health threats in an adaptive and culturally responsive manner. Projects could leverage technology and data to control the spread of cross-species infectious diseases, utilize geospatial analysis for mapping outbreaks, and improve equitable air quality monitoring with enhanced community access and data analysis capabilities.

The support from AWS will advance Babyscripts' efforts to increase access to wrap-around maternal healthcare, in particular for those in under-resourced communities, via additional functionality in the mobile app-based virtual maternity care program. The credits will support expanded access to Babyscripts' remote patient monitoring capabilities, including SDOH and mental health assessment features, as well as accelerate product development and beta testing for additional services to address gaps in maternal healthcare delivery.

These product enhancements are specifically aimed at risks experienced disproportionately by people of color; including mental health conditions, diabetes, and SDOH risks. By assessing risk early and often during pregnancy, equipping providers with data to better understand their patients and tailor care plans, and connecting patients with resources through the Babyscripts' mobile app (such as a referral to their local WIC office), Babyscripts promotes health equity for the most vulnerable.

"AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood," said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. "Cloud technology can help address inequities in global health to expand access to the services people need to live longer, healthier lives–no matter who they are or where they live. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping Babyscripts and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes."

"Technology offers an opportunity to improve the lives of the most vulnerable in ways that we could only dream about ten years ago, opening unprecedented avenues to reach under-resourced communities in ways that are convenient, culturally competent, and tailored to their unique challenges," said Anish Sebastian. "With this support from AWS, Babyscripts can continue to deliver essential maternity care services directly to the fingertips of expectant mothers in underserved areas. The AWS Health Equity Initiative provides us with the tools and resources to not only expand access but also redefine the concept of comprehensive maternity care."

To learn more about the AWS initiative, visit https://aws.amazon.com/health/health-equity.

About Babyscripts

Babyscripts delivers a patient-centered, clinically-supported maternity care program that educates, engages, and empowers pregnant and postpartum patients and their care team with the help of intelligent technology. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts offers the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote management of pregnancy and postpartum, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all. For more information on our maternity care program, to access our research portfolio, and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.

