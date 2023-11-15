Babyscripts Welcomes New EVP of Technology William Bates

"The maternal healthcare space presents some of the most glaring and urgent problems of our day — and some of the greatest opportunities for tech solutions. Babyscripts is on the front lines of addressing these challenges, and I'm thrilled to channel my expertise to meet them head on." Post this

Bates first entered into the healthcare technology industry with Validic, where he spent more than 5 years building a remote patient monitoring platform and the associated IoT infrastructure required to support it. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Ilumivu, where he oversaw product and technology efforts, including the development of the flagship direct-to-consumer heart health application, Cardiogram.

"I've always been excited by problem-solving, and the maternal healthcare space presents some of the most glaring and urgent problems of our day — and some of the greatest opportunities for tech solutions," said Bates. "Babyscripts is on the front lines of addressing these challenges, and I'm thrilled to channel my expertise to meet them head on."

"Bill brings an incredible breadth and depth of experience to Babyscripts," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "He's an expert in all things RPM for providers and payers — he understands their workflows and their pain points, and he knows how to successfully develop and execute effective solutions for those challenges. We're thrilled to add his expertise to our team."

Bates holds a degree from the University of Maine. With a strong background in technology team building and leadership for startup and growth companies, he is committed to guiding Babyscripts' product initiatives to address some of the greatest challenges facing pregnant and postpartum patients today.

About Babyscripts

Babyscripts delivers a patient-centered, clinically-supported maternity care program that educates, engages, and empowers pregnant and postpartum patients and their care team with the help of intelligent technology. Founded in 2014, Babyscripts offers the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote management of pregnancy and postpartum, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all. For more information on our maternity care program, to access our research portfolio, and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.

