Bach to Rock Launches the "MyB2R" Mobile App, Enhancing How Students and Parents Connect with Music Education

"The MyB2R app creates a more engaging, connected experience for our students and their parents with seamless access to over 600 songs, lessons, scheduling, practice materials and more," said Aaron Schmidt, Vice President, Education and Technology for Bach to Rock. Post this

"Our goal with the MyB2R app is to create a more engaging, connected experience for our students and their families," said Aaron Schmidt, Vice President, Education and Technology for Bach to Rock. "We want to make it easier for students to stay motivated and for parents to stay informed, no matter where they are." Whether checking in before a lesson, exploring new songs, or accessing practice tools, the MyB2R app keeps students and parents connected and invested in the music-learning journey — anytime, anywhere.

With over 33,000 students enrolled in 60 schools nationwide, Bach to Rock is dedicated to creating a vibrant, connected music-learning community, and leading in music education through innovation and technology. The MyB2R app exemplifies this commitment, ensuring students remain organized, motivated, and continually progressing on their musical journey. The MyB2R app is set to enhance the experience for every member of the Bach to Rock community.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades, including consecutive rankings since 2017 in Entrepreneur Magazine, featuring the 2025 and 2024 Franchise 500®, as well as being named a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans in 2023, and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. The Bach to Rock business model is suited for any music lover who is passionate about enriching his or her community and helping educate children. It is also ideal for experienced investors who appreciate the revenue potential of opening several units. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ Franchise email], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 60 music schools, 49 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

Media Contact

Rebecca Hoover, Bach to Rock, America's Music School, 540-288-7962, [email protected], www.bachtorock.com

Twitter

SOURCE Bach to Rock, America's Music School