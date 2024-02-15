Bach to Rock Music School Announces 2023 Recap and Outlook for 2024

We are strategically positioned to expand our presence as a premier music school franchise. We have experienced rapid success over the last 10 years, growing from just six schools to sixty schools, and we saw nearly $30 million in revenue in 2023," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Post this

2023 Highlights

Bach to Rock experienced steady growth in 2023 and closed the year with system-wide revenue totaling over $29 million .

. Twenty-six schools generated revenues of over $500,000 , including thirteen locations which exceeded $750,000 and four schools which exceeded $1M , and the system expanded by three new locations.

, including thirteen locations which exceeded and four schools which exceeded , and the system expanded by three new locations. Achieved the Elite Level System-Wide Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79 for 2023. NPS is a common metric used in customer experience programs. An NPS score measures customer loyalty by looking at their likelihood of recommending a given business.

The brand's 25th multi-unit location opened, signifying a milestone in Bach to Rock's growth over the last ten years. Currently, there are ten multi-unit franchisees covering the states of Florida , Indiana , Minnesota , New Jersey , New York , North Carolina , Tennessee , Texas , and Virginia .

, , , , , , , , and . The number of students enrolled increased by over 12 percent, to over 27,000 families.

The Bach to Rock after-school, day-off, and seasonal camp programs experienced a 40 percent increase versus 2022.

2024 Plans

Bach to Rock is expanding its online portal, MyB2R, to students. Previously, a tool for parents to track progress and assignments, students will now be able to access the music library, track assignments, manage lessons and performances, refine skills with built-in practice tools, earn rewards and easily communicate with instructors.

After the launch of the student portal, Bach to Rock will be introducing the MyB2R app in the second quarter to provide on-the-go access for managing, tracking, and maximizing each student's musical progress.

To facilitate franchise growth and development, the Bach to Rock franchise website is being relaunched in the first half of the year.

The Back to Rock Beat Refinery DJ program will become a larger centerpiece for the brand as more and more consumers (children and adults) seek to make their own music and learn how to master mixing, production, and performance.

Bach to Rock Corporate Promotions

Angela Sakell has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. She has been employed by Bach to Rock for over eleven years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations, where she led the operations, marketing, finance, and legal departments. She will continue oversight of these areas along with the addition of the franchise development department. In her tenure with Bach to Rock, the company has grown from six corporate schools in the Washington, D.C. area to sixty schools in twenty states. She is eager to help the company double its growth in the next three to five years, by adding new franchisees, reaching more families, adding locations, and fostering another generation of kids' love of music.

Aaron Schmidt has assumed the newly created role of Vice President, Education and Technology. He has been with Bach to Rock for fifteen years. He began his career as a Bach to Rock music teacher and has taken on roles with increasing responsibility, most recently as Director of Curriculum and Training. In his new role, he is responsible for managing Bach to Rock's proprietary technology systems and overseeing curriculum. He is spearheading the development of an app for parents and students to facilitate improved communication and provide a unique way for students to interact with their homework assignments which will be launched this year.

Andrew Griffin joined Bach to Rock fifteen years ago as a franchise business consultant. He has been promoted to the new role of Director of Franchise Operations, responsible for a team of franchise business consultants. Andrew will provide training, guidance, and resources for leadership, management, marketing, and operations for Bach to Rock's 40 franchised locations to drive growth and continuity of brand standards.

Sean Wilson has been with Bach to Rock for seven years, most recently as the Director of Bach to Rock Bethesda. He is joining the operations department as a franchise business consultant. He will leverage his direct in-school management experience to help new and existing franchisees boost enrollment and help implement best practices for maximum efficiency.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including consecutive rankings since 2017 in Entrepreneur Magazine, featuring the 2024 Franchise 500®, as well as being named a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans in 2023; and featured as one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. The Bach to Rock business model is suited for the music lover who is passionate about enriching his or her community and helping educate children. It also is ideal for the experienced investor who appreciates the revenue potential of opening several units. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. Bach to Rock is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 200,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 56 music schools, 44 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

