Bach to Rock Music School Announces Grand Opening of its Newest Location, in Severna Park, MD. Community Invited to Open House on November 17, 2024

Meet the Franchisees: Janice and John Hariadi

Partners in business and in life, John and Janice Hariadi are the husband-and-wife team at the helm of Bach to Rock Severna Park. Janice is the onsite director and manager of daily operations, while John is active behind the scenes. "I have been chasing the dream of opening my own music school and helping young musicians for many years. Throughout my career in real estate and working as a part-time musician, this goal has always been a source of motivation," said Janice Hariadi. John Hariadi, a retired veteran, recognizes Bach to Rock as an opportunity to help veterans and active-duty service members, and their families, pursue an interest in music.

"Bach to Rock is the perfect fit for both of us. We aim to unite our skills and talents to create an inclusive space that encourages creativity and collaboration among music students of all ages and backgrounds," continued Janice.

Bach to Rock Severna Park offers programs for students of all ages including individual and group lessons in piano, voice, guitar, drums and more; "Rock City" for preschoolers and "Rock and Roll" for toddlers; beginning piano "Kids n Keys" for children in grades K-2; and summer camps and birthday parties. Plus, students can get involved in a glee club or rock band. A special feature is Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery®, where students learn how to become DJs through practical and artistic training.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 59 music schools, 48 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

