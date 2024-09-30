Bach to Rock Music School Announces Newest Franchisee Profile: Kellie Miles, a Young Entrepreneur, Musician and Teacher Harnessing her Talents for Students in Fishers, IN

"Kellie infuses Bach to Rock Fishers with her enterprising spirit and firsthand experience as a musician. She is dedicated, hardworking and is excited every day to help students become the best they can be," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock Music School. Post this

Kellie quickly became immersed in the operations of the Carmel school, and advanced to become the assistant director. When the Flickners considered opening a second school in Fishers, Kellie offered herself as a potential partner without hesitation. In three short years, Kellie rose from part-time music instructor to assistant director at Bach to Rock Carmel, and finally in 2021 to co-owner of Bach to Rock Fishers. Kellie considers her work ethic, her passion for music and musicians, and for helping others, as core values that have helped her achieve these milestones. "I work hard and am unwilling to fail. And I love what I do. Every day I try to be a better business owner, a better manager, and a better educator. These are my guiding principles, coupled with the belief that we should be having fun and focusing on the joy of what we get to do every day," said Miles. The full profile is available here.

"Kellie is one of our most dynamic and enthusiastic franchisees. Following in the example of Andy and Jen Flickner, Kellie cares deeply about her community and about helping students aspire to succeed in music. Plus, she infuses the school with her enterprising spirit and firsthand experience as a musician," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock Music School. "The families and students at the Fishers school have a gem with Kellie at the helm."

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ email franchise], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 58 music schools, 47 of which are franchisee owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

