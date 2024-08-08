Bach to Rock Music School Announces Winners of Fourth Annual National "Battle of the Bands" Competition

"The Battle of the Bands competition is fun, enriching and rewarding for our students. This is their opportunity to shine and showcase their talent in front of a live audience. We are so proud of all of the bands who participated," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Post this

Winner: The RAGS Snakes – Bach to Rock , Gaithersburg, MD

, Runner up: Black Gold Rhapsody – Bach to Rock , Tanasbourne, OR

Runner up (tie): The Electrics – Bach to Rock, Mt. Juliet, TN and Your Mom's Crazy Junkyard – Bach to Rock, Minnetonka, MN

Fan favorite: Heads of Stone – Bach to Rock, Carmel, IN

Middle School Division

Winner: Fear the Hammer – Bach to Rock , Lutz, FL

, Runner up: Mortal Wombats – Bach to Rock , Fishers, IN

Runner up: Red the Trouble – Bach to Rock, Lansdowne, VA

Fan favorite: BOMBFACE – Bach to Rock, Lake Mary, FL

High School Division

Winner: Tabuu – Bach to Rock , Port Washington, NY

, Runner up: Lush – Bach to Rock , Fishers, IN

, Runner up: PHOENIX JONES – Bach to Rock , Lutz, FL

Fan favorite: PHOENIX JONES – Bach to Rock, Lutz, FL

"The Battle of the Bands competition is a fun, enriching and rewarding experience. Our students work toward the competition all year. It's the culmination of their practice and dedication, where they showcase their talent in front of a live audience," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. "At Bach to Rock, we teach students how to work in teams and develop their stage presence, building their confidence as they prepare for the Battle of the Bands. We focus not just on instructing kids how to play an instrument or how to sing, but also on helping them perform with confidence and poise."

Bach to Rock thanks the judges for their time and dedication in selecting the winners of the 2024 Battle of the Bands and inspiring a new generation of professional musicians:

Elementary school judges: Sandy Gennaro , Brian Frasier Moore , Calea Moore

, , Middle school judges: Jake Silverman , Jay Milton , Cal Saunders

, , High school judges: Claudia B., Luis Espaillat , Mort Rolleston

The Battle of the Bands competition is a core component of Bach to Rock's progressive music curriculum. Bach to Rock's modern approach couples individual music instruction with band instruction. This dynamic philosophy leads to regularly scheduled public performances, local Battle of the Bands competitions and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional sound studios.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or mailto:[email protected] or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 58 music schools, 47 of which are franchisee owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

