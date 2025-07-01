Bach to Rock Music School Appoints Amy Przywara as Chief Marketing Officer

"Amy's strategic marketing expertise and focus on the customer experience are great assets to strengthen our brand and support franchisees," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Post this

"We are delighted to welcome Amy Przywara to the Bach to Rock team. She's very strategic and laser focused on enriching the customer experience. As Bach to Rock continues to make its mark in the music education industry, I am confident she will help boost brand awareness and support franchisees with results-oriented marketing strategies," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock.

"I am thrilled to join Bach to Rock and build on the brand's strong foundation," said Amy Przywara. "Parents love our fun and modern approach to music education. I look forward to supporting our franchisees as they build relationships within their communities. Bach to Rock has so much to offer and I am eager to showcase our strengths and what makes us so unique."

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including consecutive rankings since 2017 in Entrepreneur Magazine, featuring the 2025 and 2024 Franchise 500®, as well as being named a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans in 2023, and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. The Bach to Rock business model is suited for any music lover who is passionate about enriching his or her community and helping educate children. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ Franchise email], or call 1-855-227-7570, or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 59 music schools, 49 of which are franchisee owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

Media Contact

Rebecca Hoover, Bach to Rock Music School, 540-288-7962, [email protected], www.bachtorock.com

Twitter

SOURCE Bach to Rock Music School