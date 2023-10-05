Bach to Rock Music School Opens its 25th Multi-Unit Franchised Location

Bach to Rock represents a growth opportunity and the trajectory of success is demonstrated by our ten franchisees who own multiple schools. Fifty-six percent of all Bach to Rock sites are multi-unit locations, said Brian Gross, president of Bach to Rock. Tweet this

To mark this milestone, a review of common attributes among Bach to Rock franchisees revealed they share a deep commitment to helping children explore their musical passions, and they wanted to make an investment in their communities that would deliver returns both tangible and intangible. "Bach to Rock owners are dedicated to what they are doing, they've become financially successful doing it, they love their communities and want to give back by providing access to progressive, high quality music education," said Gross. "While there is no one typical 'type' of Bach to Rock franchisee, our franchisees are highly motivated, hardworking and hands-on leaders. They want to provide a space for children to explore music, in an inclusive, welcoming and fun environment that makes an impact on families." Additionally, most Bach to Rock franchisees share a background in music, entrepreneurship, business or education.

Many franchisees experienced a pivotal moment that was key in their decision to choose Bach to Rock school ownership. "What really solidified our decision was visiting several Bach to Rock schools," said Judy Shoulak. Every time we walked in the door, we could feel the positive energy and see and hear the joy and confidence emanating from the students." No stranger to franchising, prior to Bach to Rock, Shoulak was President and Executive Vice President of Buffalo Wild Wings, North America. "Bach to Rock franchise ownership is different. We are transforming lives through the power of music. We are building children's confidence, making a lasting impact. There is no better feeling than seeing a student grow and evolve as they pursue something they love." Bach to Rock has a series of profiles here that provide a deeper look into the back stories of top franchisees.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. The Bach to Rock business model is suited for the music lover who is passionate about enriching his or her community and helping educate children. It also is ideal for the experienced investor who appreciates the revenue potential of opening several units. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, vice president of franchise development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. B2R is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R's professional recording studios. B2R builds technique, fosters teamwork and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances. This teaching philosophy taps into the broader need for educational models that are interactive and engaging for students, setting Bach to Rock apart in the crowded landscape of educational franchises.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery DJ school is Serato certified, making it one of only a handful of schools in the United States and worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 56 music schools, 44 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

[email protected]

