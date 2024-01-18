Bach to Rock Music School Recognized as a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

We are pleased to be recognized in the very competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500®. Families highly value our music enrichment programs. We are helping build students' confidence and self-esteem and shaping the next generation of professional musicians, said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Post this

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including consecutive rankings since 2017 in Entrepreneur Magazine, featuring the 2024 Franchise 500®, as well as being named a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans in 2023, and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. The Bach to Rock business model is suited for any music lover who is passionate about enriching his or her community and helping educate children. It also is ideal for experienced investors who appreciate the revenue potential of opening several units. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected] or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. B2R is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R's professional recording studios. B2R builds technique, fosters teamwork and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery DJ school is Serato certified, making it one of only a handful of schools in the United States and worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 200,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 56 music schools, 44 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

