Bach to Rock Music School Releases Newest Franchisee Profile: Marc and Lisa Salzman of Bach to Rock, Denville, N.J.

The Salzmans live by the credo, "do well to do good," inspired by Lisa's father, Dr. George Toth. As a devoted educator, he influenced the lives of many college students he taught and mentored over his 30+ year career in higher education. George was a respected figure in his community and enjoyed volunteering for several causes and organizations. "Bach to Rock Denville is owned and operated by Grandpa George's Opus, Inc., in memory of my dad," said Lisa. "We wanted to continue his legacy, and Bach to Rock was the perfect avenue for us because it combines community, education, business, technology, and the opportunity to 'do well to do good.'"

"Marc and Lisa opened our first school in New Jersey. They wanted to create and build something that was meaningful and linked to their community," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Marc's musical talents, Lisa's leadership experience, and the couple's desire to focus on making music and the arts available and accessible led them to Bach to Rock. "Lisa and Marc really felt the opportunity was meant to be," continued Gross. "They have made a lasting impression on the Denville community, and they continue to positively impact students whose lives have become enriched by learning music at their school."

Another motivating factor in becoming Bach to Rock franchisees was Marc's enthusiasm for music. When he grew up, music lessons were not exciting or fun. "Bach to Rock has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of music education programming and that was a driver in our decision." The Bach to Rock curriculum gets students playing the music they love from day one while also ensuring kids have a solid foundation in music theory. Marc is also passionate about technology, business, entrepreneurship, working with kids, and community building. "Owning a Bach to Rock has brought together all these elements into a single business experience, plus we have the ability to change lives and give back." The full profile is available here.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. Bach to Rock is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 56 music schools, 44 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

