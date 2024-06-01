Back Nine Greens Announce a New Dealer: North Texas Luxury Lawns

Back Nine Greens is proud to announce that North Texas Luxury is Lawns is a new dealer of our luxurious artificial grass and putting greens.

DALLAS, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back Nine Greens, a leader in luxury golf greens and artificial grass, is excited to announce our new partnership with North Texas Luxury Lawns, expanding our presence in the Dallas, TX, area. This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to bring high-end artificial putting greens, golf installations, and lawns to more communities.

North Texas Luxury Lawns is known for their exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to quality and will now offer premium artificial grass solutions from Back Nine Greens. Homeowners and businesses in Dallas and Fort Worth, TX, can look forward to innovative and aesthetically pleasing installations that enhance various outdoor spaces and help ensure year-round beauty and functionality.

"We are thrilled to partner with North Texas Luxury Lawns," said Vance Boucher, COO of Back Nine Greens. "Their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our brand values. Together, we will provide PGA-caliber putting greens and elevate outdoor spaces with our Golf Art, enhancing the beauty and usability of outdoor spaces in Dallas."

Back Nine Greens is renowned as a top design and build company for luxury golf greens, a craft we proudly refer to as Golf Art. Our artificial putting greens combine cutting-edge technology with meticulous design to help replicate the look and feel of conventional grass surfaces, offering an incredible solution for golf enthusiasts seeking a maintenance-free, year-round practice area. Each installation is custom-designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of our clients, providing an exceptional golfing experience.

By joining Back Nine Greens as a dealer, North Texas Luxury Lawns will join an elite level in golf builds. They will have access to our state-of-the-art synthetic turf products and innovative design services, offering top-quality installations that meet high standards. This collaboration will bring unparalleled artificial grass solutions to outdoor spaces throughout Dallas, Texas.

For more information about Back Nine Greens, visit backninegreens.com, and for details on North Texas Luxury Lawns, visit northtexasluxurylawns.com.

